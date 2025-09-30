logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Heavy rains and flooding after Typhoon Bualoi raise death toll to 19 in Vietnam

WORLD NEWS
13 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
This aerial image shows flooding caused by rain following typhoon Bualoi in Lao Cai, Vietnam, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Do Tuan Anh/VNA via AP)
This aerial image shows flooding caused by rain following typhoon Bualoi in Lao Cai, Vietnam, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Do Tuan Anh/VNA via AP)

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Soccer Football - AFC Asian Cup - Group E - South Korea v Malaysia - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - January 25, 2024 Malaysia fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani/File Photo
Soccer-Malaysian players banned after using forged documents to play qualifier vs Vietnam
WORLD NEWS
27-09-2025 19:54 HKT
This handout photo taken on September 26, 2025 and released on September 27 by the Philippine Coast Guard shows coast guard personnel rescuing residents from their flooded house at the height of Severe Tropical Storm Bualoi, at a village in Ormoc City, Leyte province. (Photo by Handout / Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) / AFP)
Philippines death toll rises to 11 as storm Bualoi bears down on Vietnam
WORLD NEWS
27-09-2025 12:55 HKT
A drone view shows mud covering areas of Hualien due to flooding, following Super Typhoon Ragasa, Taiwan, September 25, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Taiwan looks for missing after Super Typhoon Ragasa, questions persist on evacuations
CHINA NEWS
25-09-2025 18:37 HKT
Tai O seeks long-term fix for recurring typhoon floods
HONG KONG NEWS
25-09-2025 15:22 HKT
Typhoon Ragasa topples trees near Ap Lei Chau primary school, blocks traffic lanes
HONG KONG NEWS
24-09-2025 18:31 HKT
logo
Macau residents go fishing on flooded streets as Ragasa submerges city
CHINA NEWS
24-09-2025 17:53 HKT
Super Typhoon Ragasa batters Tai O, residents describe 'strongest ever' storm
HONG KONG NEWS
24-09-2025 17:33 HKT
A woman clings to a traffic sign to maintain balance against strong winds from Super Typhoon Ragasa in Hong Kong, China, September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Super Typhoon Ragasa lashes Hong Kong, death toll climbs in Taiwan
HONG KONG NEWS
24-09-2025 09:24 HKT
Observatory to issue higher typhoon signal at 11pm earliest
HONG KONG NEWS
23-09-2025 17:23 HKT
(Super Typhoon Ragasa) DSD enhances flood response with four new pumping robots
HONG KONG NEWS
22-09-2025 18:12 HKT
Hong Kong may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival.
HK may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival
HONG KONG NEWS
29-09-2025 19:01 HKT
(File Photo)
HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers by 2.2pc to $5,100 starting Sep 30
HONG KONG NEWS
29-09-2025 17:36 HKT
TVB denies report of sudden employee retirements
MARKET
29-09-2025 20:52 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.