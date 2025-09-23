logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Wall Street Journal asks judge to dismiss Trump's lawsuit over Epstein story

WORLD NEWS
23-09-2025 14:38 HKT
logo
logo
logo
U.S. President Donald Trump answers a question from a reporter onboard Air Force One after attending the memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, enroute to Joint Base Andrews, in Maryland, U.S. September 21, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo
U.S. President Donald Trump answers a question from a reporter onboard Air Force One after attending the memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, enroute to Joint Base Andrews, in Maryland, U.S. September 21, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Sarah Ferguson leaves after attending the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Britain March 31, 2024. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Pool/ File Photo
Charities end links with 'Fergie', UK's Duchess of York, over Epstein email
WORLD NEWS
23-09-2025 13:33 HKT
A man poses with a MAGA hat during a vigil in tribute to Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk in the French Riviera city of Nice, on September 17, 2025. Kirk, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, was shot on September 10 during a speaking event on a Utah university campus. He was the founder of the hugely influential conservative youth political group Turning Point USA. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)
US adversaries stoke Kirk conspiracy theories, researchers warn
WORLD NEWS
18-09-2025 10:14 HKT
U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019. New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
No info in files that Epstein trafficked women to others: FBI chief
WORLD NEWS
17-09-2025 11:23 HKT
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with British ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson after making a trade announcement in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 8, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
Epstein birthday book renews pressure on Trump, other former pals
WORLD NEWS
12-09-2025 13:02 HKT
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., holds an impromptu news conference with reporters just outside the chamber to say he has filed an amendment on the Senate floor to require the attorney general to release the Epstein files and Republicans will have to vote on it, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Senate Republicans defeat Democrats' effort to force the release of Epstein files
WORLD NEWS
11-09-2025 16:00 HKT
This undated trial evidence image obtained December 8, 2021, from the US District Court for the Southern District of New York shows British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and US financier Jeffrey Epstein. (Photo by Handout / US District Court for the Southern District of New York / AFP)
US House committee releases batch of 'Epstein files'
WORLD NEWS
03-09-2025 11:04 HKT
James Comer speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington DC, on 18 August. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP
House committee subpoenas Epstein's estate for documents, including birthday book and contacts
WORLD NEWS
26-08-2025 10:00 HKT
This undated trial evidence image obtained December 8, 2021, from the US District Court for the Southern District of New York shows British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and US financier Jeffrey Epstein.(Photo by Handout / US District Court for the Southern District of New York / AFP)
US Justice Dept releases Ghislaine Maxwell transcripts
WORLD NEWS
23-08-2025 13:20 HKT
A screen about the Jeffrey Epstein files is displayed at Times Square in New York City, U.S., July 23, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
US judge denies govt request to release Epstein grand jury transcripts
WORLD NEWS
21-08-2025 13:43 HKT
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., speaks to reporters as he arrives for a deposition with former Attorney General Bill Barr, on Capitol Hill, Monday, Aug 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Justice Department to begin giving Congress files from Jeffrey Epstein investigation, lawmaker says
WORLD NEWS
19-08-2025 11:52 HKT
Hong Kong may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival.
HK may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers by 2.2pc to $5,100 starting Sep 30
HONG KONG NEWS
14 hours ago
(File photo)
Labor chief outlines stricter foreign worker rules, enhanced caregiver support
HONG KONG NEWS
27-09-2025 13:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.