UN chief won't be intimidated by Israel, sees 'creeping' W.Bank annexation

Read More
Israel's Netanyahu to address UN as pressure mounts over Gaza war
26-09-2025 15:25 HKT
'Time to stop': Trump vows Israel will not annex West Bank
26-09-2025 11:28 HKT
Palestinian leader to address UN as peace push gathers steam
25-09-2025 14:00 HKT
Trump new Gaza 'peace' plan presented to Arab, Muslim leaders: envoy
25-09-2025 12:24 HKT
Efforts to punish Israel over Gaza grow in sports and cultural arenas
19-09-2025 20:49 HKT
US again vetoes UN Security Council Gaza ceasefire call
19-09-2025 09:27 HKT