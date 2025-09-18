logo
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Starmer and Trump to discuss foreign affairs, investment after pomp-filled royal welcome

WORLD NEWS
18-09-2025 18:55 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the State Banquet during his state visit, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, September 17, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Poo
Top News
Read More
U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn after he landed back at the White House during a Marine One arrival on September 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Trump renews tariff threat on movies made abroad
WORLD NEWS
9 hours ago
Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Paul Atkins speaks during his swearing-in ceremony, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 22, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
US SEC Chair Atkins vows to fast-track scrapping quarterly corporate reports, FT says
MARKET
12 hours ago
Govt strongly opposes US Investment Climate Statements in maliciously smearing HK
HONG KONG NEWS
28-09-2025 23:11 HKT
'Clog the toilet' trolls hit Indian visa holders rushing to US
WORLD NEWS
28-09-2025 14:05 HKT
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 21, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
Trump urges Microsoft to fire ex-Biden administration official
WORLD NEWS
27-09-2025 20:31 HKT
A person holding a Ghana flag in a file photo. Fan with flag Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Steven Paston
US reverses Ghana visa curbs as country becomes deportation hub
WORLD NEWS
27-09-2025 18:18 HKT
A statue of Amelia Earhart is pictured at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in Atchison, Kansas, U.S. February 16, 2024. REUTERS/Arin Yoon/File Photo
Trump orders release of government records on aviator Amelia Earhart
WORLD NEWS
27-09-2025 17:10 HKT
Members of the Bolivarian Armed Forces take part in a military deployment in support of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro at Bolivar Avenue in Caracas on September 23, 2025. Maduro announced that he is considering declaring a "state of external commotion" to deal with "aggressions" from the United States while receiving the support of hundreds of armed civilians and military personnel who marched in his defense in Caracas. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP)
Fearing US invasion, Venezuela to hold emergency drills
WORLD NEWS
27-09-2025 16:54 HKT
A water feature is seen in an empty Merlion Park, as tourism braces for a steep decline following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) along Marina Bay in Singapore, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
US tariffs threaten $3.1 billion of Singapore's pharma exports, trade talks ongoing
WORLD NEWS
27-09-2025 16:28 HKT
A fisherman holds his catch at a harbour in Caraballeda, La Guaira State, Venezuela on September 24, 2025. Venezuelan fishermen take precautions in response to the United States military deployment in the Caribbean, which has left destroyed boats belonging to alleged drug traffickers. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP)
Sitting ducks: Venezuelan fishermen wary of US warships
WORLD NEWS
27-09-2025 15:51 HKT
Hong Kong may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival.
HK may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers by 2.2pc to $5,100 starting Sep 30
HONG KONG NEWS
14 hours ago
(File photo)
Labor chief outlines stricter foreign worker rules, enhanced caregiver support
HONG KONG NEWS
27-09-2025 13:48 HKT
