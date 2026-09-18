Debunking 4 vitamin-C myths

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Do you reach for vitamin C effervescent tablets as soon as you catch a cold, hoping to recover faster? A doctor debunks 4 common myths, warning that excessive intake not only fails to shorten the illness but may also cause diarrhoea and nausea.

ENT doctor Dr. Hu Hao-chun posted on his Facebook page that many people immediately take vitamin C when they have a cold—a belief deeply rooted in households. High-dose effervescent tablets and capsules fly off pharmacy shelves. But this "cold remedy" image is actually built on a misunderstanding that has persisted for over half a century. He breaks down 4 common myths about vitamin C:

1. Vitamin C Does Not Prevent Colds

The idea that vitamin C prevents colds originated from a book by Nobel laureate Linus Pauling in the 1970s. It caused a sensation at the time, but large-scale clinical studies over the following decades repeatedly debunked it. A 2013 meta-analysis of over 10,000 participants concluded that for the general public, daily vitamin C supplementation does not reduce the incidence of colds. In other words, taking an extra tablet today won't make you less likely to catch a cold.

2. It Has a Minor Effect, But Not Much

Rushing to take vitamin C only after cold symptoms appear has almost no significant effect on shortening the illness or reducing symptoms. The same meta-analysis found that for people who already regularly supplement vitamin C, the illness duration was shortened by an average of only about 8%—roughly half a day. It seems to help a little, but only if you've been taking it consistently beforehand.

3. Excess Vitamin C Can Be Harmful

Although vitamin C is water-soluble and excess is theoretically excreted in urine, exceeding 2,000mg daily can cause gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhoea, nausea, and abdominal cramps.

4. Long-Term Excess May Increase Kidney Stone Risk

Long-term excessive intake also increases the risk of calcium oxalate kidney stones, especially for those with existing kidney issues or a history of stones. Before taking supplements, always check your total daily intake—don't assume more is always better.

Hu emphasises that getting vitamin C from natural foods is the best approach. They contain sufficient amounts. He particularly recommends guava—one guava already exceeds the daily recommended vitamin C intake, offering a natural and delicious way to meet your needs.

What's the Difference Between the Flu and a Cold?

According to the Hong Kong Department of Health:

Common Cold: A viral upper respiratory infection with symptoms like runny nose and mild cough.

Seasonal Influenza (Flu): An acute respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses, usually peaking in Hong Kong from January to April and July to August.

Feature Flu Common Cold Common Symptoms Fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, muscle aches, fatigue, headache, vomiting, diarrhoea Sneezing, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat, cough, hoarseness, headache, fever Complications Bronchitis or pneumonia Possible mild chills, fatigue, sweating, muscle/joint aches Transmission Direct droplet spread or indirect contact Inhalation or contact with infectious respiratory secretions

Sources: ENT Doctor Dr. Hu Haochun, Department of Health (Hong Kong)