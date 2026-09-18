Debunking 4 vitamin-C myths

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16-09-2026 18:04 HKT
Do you reach for vitamin C effervescent tablets as soon as you catch a cold, hoping to recover faster? A doctor debunks 4 common myths, warning that excessive intake not only fails to shorten the illness but may also cause diarrhoea and nausea.
ENT doctor Dr. Hu Hao-chun posted on his Facebook page that many people immediately take vitamin C when they have a cold—a belief deeply rooted in households. High-dose effervescent tablets and capsules fly off pharmacy shelves. But this "cold remedy" image is actually built on a misunderstanding that has persisted for over half a century. He breaks down 4 common myths about vitamin C:
The idea that vitamin C prevents colds originated from a book by Nobel laureate Linus Pauling in the 1970s. It caused a sensation at the time, but large-scale clinical studies over the following decades repeatedly debunked it. A 2013 meta-analysis of over 10,000 participants concluded that for the general public, daily vitamin C supplementation does not reduce the incidence of colds. In other words, taking an extra tablet today won't make you less likely to catch a cold.
Rushing to take vitamin C only after cold symptoms appear has almost no significant effect on shortening the illness or reducing symptoms. The same meta-analysis found that for people who already regularly supplement vitamin C, the illness duration was shortened by an average of only about 8%—roughly half a day. It seems to help a little, but only if you've been taking it consistently beforehand.
Although vitamin C is water-soluble and excess is theoretically excreted in urine, exceeding 2,000mg daily can cause gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhoea, nausea, and abdominal cramps.
Long-term excessive intake also increases the risk of calcium oxalate kidney stones, especially for those with existing kidney issues or a history of stones. Before taking supplements, always check your total daily intake—don't assume more is always better.
Hu emphasises that getting vitamin C from natural foods is the best approach. They contain sufficient amounts. He particularly recommends guava—one guava already exceeds the daily recommended vitamin C intake, offering a natural and delicious way to meet your needs.
According to the Hong Kong Department of Health:
Common Cold: A viral upper respiratory infection with symptoms like runny nose and mild cough.
Seasonal Influenza (Flu): An acute respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses, usually peaking in Hong Kong from January to April and July to August.
|Feature
|Flu
|Common Cold
|Common Symptoms
|Fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, muscle aches, fatigue, headache, vomiting, diarrhoea
|Sneezing, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat, cough, hoarseness, headache, fever
|Complications
|Bronchitis or pneumonia
|Possible mild chills, fatigue, sweating, muscle/joint aches
|Transmission
|Direct droplet spread or indirect contact
|Inhalation or contact with infectious respiratory secretions
Sources: ENT Doctor Dr. Hu Haochun, Department of Health (Hong Kong)