3 moves to relieve hip tension, improve sleep and tighten your belly

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Prolonged sitting can lead to pelvic misalignment, a protruding lower belly, and difficulty falling asleep. A Japanese mum, "lana__stretch," recently shared a soothing bedtime stretching routine that takes just 1 minute to deeply relax the body. Many who have tried it say it not only relieves tight hips and improves sleep but also helps tone the lower abdomen and correct posture.

3-Step 1-Minute Pre-Bed Stretch Guide

This viral routine is best done on your bed. Perform each movement 10 times, focusing on comfort.

Movement 1: Lying Cross-Legged Rock

Lie flat on your back with legs crossed. Gently rock your legs up and down. Keep your lower back flat on the bed—avoid arching or sagging.

Movement 2: Figure-Four Glute Stretch

While lying down, cross one ankle over the opposite knee. Gently pull the bent leg toward your chest until you feel a comfortable stretch in your glutes.

Movement 3: Single-Leg Rock with Hip Rotation

Straighten one leg and rest the other leg across it, then gently rock it side to side to relax the muscles around the hip joint.

Physical Therapist: Targets the Deep Iliopsoas for Better Control

Physical therapists note that this type of supine hip flexion and extension training precisely targets fine control of the hip flexors—particularly the deep iliopsoas muscle. From a movement control perspective, the iliopsoas is a key hub connecting the upper and lower body.

Good hip flexor control prevents excessive pelvic tilt and lumbar compensation, maintaining precise joint movement and a naturally upright posture.

Anatomically, the iliopsoas connects upward to the diaphragm. Training its dynamic control can indirectly improve diaphragm movement and intra-abdominal pressure, benefiting internal organ mobility and cardiovascular circulation.

A few minutes of gentle hip stretching before bed not only sculpts your lower body and supports internal health but also releases the day's accumulated lower back and pelvic tension. It helps your brain switch to relaxation mode, making it easier to fall asleep. Why not spend 1 minute tonight giving your body some deep care?

Source: IG@lana__stretch