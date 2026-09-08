Zero-time exercise: How to sneak physical activity into your busy day

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Hong Kong's fast-paced lifestyle leaves many office workers and students sitting for long periods with minimal exercise. The World Health Organization (WHO) notes that prolonged sitting increases the risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, and can negatively affect mental health. Breaking this sedentary cycle doesn't require extra time or money—simply integrating "zero-time exercise" into daily life can boost overall health.

What Is Zero-Time Exercise?

Zero-time exercise refers to physical activities that require no extra time, money, or equipment. It involves using spare moments—sitting, standing, walking, or waiting—to incorporate simple, safe movements. Its core principles are:

Anytime: At home, work, in queues, or waiting for transport.

Anywhere: No location restrictions.

Anyone: Suitable for all ages.

Zero-time exercise isn't meant to replace regular workouts, but to encourage integrating more movement into tight schedules, reducing sedentary time, and increasing daily activity levels.

6 Health Benefits of Zero-Time Exercise

It benefits inactive individuals, sedentary workers, and even those meeting recommended activity levels:

Reduces Sedentary Risk: Breaks prolonged sitting or standing, lowering associated health risks. Increases Calorie Burn: Supports weight management. Strengthens Muscles and Endurance: Simple strength moves maintain muscle power and joint stability. Boosts Cardiovascular Health: Activities like brisk walking, stair climbing, or stepping in place improve heart and lung fitness. Improves Circulation: Promotes blood flow, reducing numbness and stiffness. Refreshes and Reduces Stress: Moderate activity relieves fatigue, lifts mood, and sharpens focus.

4 Everyday Scenarios to Get Moving

Get creative—adapt these suggestions to your own physical condition and lifestyle:

Commuting: Take stairs instead of lifts or escalators; get off one or two stops early and walk; park further away to increase walking distance. Office/Workplace: Do leg raises or calf raises at your seat; stand and twist your waist or stretch your neck and shoulders; use the printer, pantry, or bathroom farthest from your desk. Queuing or Waiting: Gently step in place or lift your knees; tighten your core; do simple neck, shoulder, and arm stretches. At Home: Add larger movements to chores—reach high when dusting, squat when picking things up; stretch or step in place while watching TV; walk for 15 minutes after meals instead of sitting down immediately.

Mix and Match 4 Movement Types

Zero-time exercise covers different activity types—combine them based on your needs:

Stretching: Neck, back, and leg stretches to improve flexibility.

Strength and Endurance: Leg raises, calf raises, and core tightening to strengthen major muscle groups.

Cardio: Stair climbing, brisk walking, or stepping in place to boost heart and lung fitness.

Balance and Coordination: One-leg stands or weight shifts—especially helpful for preventing falls in older adults.

Move Every 30 Minutes

The WHO emphasises that any amount of physical activity is better than none, and "more is better." Hong Kong's Department of Health encourages residents to "walk more, stay healthier" by integrating exercise into daily life.

Start with a small goal today: get up and move every 30 minutes of sitting. By turning spare moments into "health moments," you can easily protect your physical and mental well-being.

Author: Professor Lai Yuen-kuen, School of Nursing and Health Studies, Hong Kong Metropolitan University