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WELLNESS

Summer fruit guide: Nutritionist ranks 12 fruits by calories

WELLNESS
1 hour ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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Summer is fruit season! Nutritionist Gao Min-min has compiled a "summer fruit treasure list," breaking down the nutritional value and eating tips for each fruit—from vitamin C-rich sugar apples and mood-boosting bananas to hydrating watermelon and digestion-friendly pineapple. While fruit is healthy, it's not unlimited—portion control is key.

Low-Calorie Fruits

#12: Sugar Apple – High in Vitamin C

  • Calories: ~99 kcal per 100g

  • Nutrition: Rich in vitamin C and potassium, helps lower blood pressure, reduce water retention, and brighten skin. Good for replenishing electrolytes after sweating, but its sweetness and calories mean portion control is important.

#11: Banana – The "Happy Food"

  • Calories: ~84 kcal per 100g

  • Nutrition: Contains vitamin B6, magnesium, and tryptophan—supports eye health, improves sleep quality, and lifts mood. Great for quick energy before or after exercise or during busy days.

#10: Longan – A "Budget Tonic"

  • Calories: ~79.9 kcal per 100g

  • Nutrition: Contains flavonoids, vitamin C, and iron—antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits, supports red blood cell production and iron absorption. Seasonal and easy to overeat, so enjoy in moderation.

#9: Lychee (Yu Her Bao) – "Yang Guifei's Favorite"

  • Calories: ~68 kcal per 100g

  • Nutrition: Rich in potassium, helps regulate gut flora, lower blood pressure, and reduce water retention. Sweet and juicy, but watch portion size—don't eat a whole bunch in one go.

#7 (tie): Passion Fruit – "King of Juices"

  • Calories: ~64 kcal per 100g

  • Nutrition: Contains flavonoids and dietary fibre—antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, supports digestion and bowel movements. Eat it straight from the shell with seeds; better than drinking juice.

#7 (tie): Grapes – "Anti-Inflammatory Gem"

  • Calories: ~64 kcal per 100g

  • Nutrition: Contains anthocyanins and resveratrol—supports cardiovascular health, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. Eat with the skin for full nutrition.

#6: Pineapple – "Digestion King"

  • Calories: ~50 kcal per 100g

  • Nutrition: Contains vitamin C and bromelain, which helps break down protein and aid digestion. But note: "Bromelain doesn't cancel out the calories from a big meal!"

#5: Red Dragon Fruit – "Promotes Regularity"

  • Calories: ~48 kcal per 100g

  • Nutrition: Contains betalains and dietary fibre—antioxidant, fights free radicals, supports bowel regularity.

#4: Irwin Mango – "Tropical Fruit King"

  • Calories: ~41 kcal per 100g

  • Nutrition: Contains vitamin A, beta-carotene, and vitamin C—protects skin and eye health, stabilises nerves, improves sleep quality.

#2 (tie): Cantaloupe – "King of Melons"

  • Calories: ~39 kcal per 100g

  • Nutrition: Contains beta-carotene and folate—protects eyes and skin, supports foetal development.

#2 (tie): Peach – "The Elegant Beauty of Fruits"

  • Calories: ~39 kcal per 100g

  • Nutrition: Contains vitamins A and C, beta-carotene, and potassium—supports skin and eye health, helps fluid balance and reduce water retention.

#1: Watermelon – "Hydration King"

  • Calories: ~32 kcal per 100g

  • Nutrition: Contains citrulline and lycopene—helps relax blood vessels, fights free radicals, antioxidant. Perfect for hot days.

Serving Tip: 2 to 4 Servings Daily – About a Fistful

Gao recommends 2 to 4 servings of fruit daily, with one serving roughly the size of a fist or about ¾ full when cut into a bowl. Spread intake across the day. She particularly warns that sweet fruits like sugar apple, banana, lychee, and longan are easy to overeat—portion control is essential. Eating whole fruit is better than drinking juice, as it provides dietary fibre and more comprehensive nutrition.

 

 

Source: Nutritionist Gao Min-min

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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