Debunking 3 myths about microwaving food and its nutritional costs

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Worried that microwaving vegetables destroys nutrients? A doctor explains the 3 key factors for microwaving vegetables correctly. One simple step after washing—adding a little oil—can help lock in vitamins.

Obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr. Chiu Hsiao-chen posted on her Facebook page that the widely circulated claim that "microwaving vegetables destroys 97% of nutrients" comes from a 2003 study. The experiment did show that broccoli lost 97% of its flavonoids after microwaving. However, the researchers had submerged the broccoli in water during heating. She explains that nutrient loss happens through two main processes: "leaching" and "destruction." By controlling water, temperature, and time—the three key factors—the microwave can actually be a good cooking tool.

1. Water Amount

Water-soluble vitamins (like B vitamins, C, folate, and potassium) are lost when exposed to too much water. In contrast, steaming or using minimal water in the microwave - allowing vegetables to cook in their own moisture - helps retain most nutrients. Studies show that nutrient loss from microwaving largely comes from dissolving into water. So, control the water: use just enough.

2. Temperature

Microwave temperatures are relatively low. As long as food contains moisture, the temperature stays around the boiling point of water - nowhere near the 200°C reached by stir-frying or deep-frying. This makes nutrient destruction less likely. As long as you avoid extreme high-heat, low-moisture conditions, normal microwaving is unlikely to produce carcinogens.

3. Time

Microwaving is the shortest cooking method. Comparing broccoli microwaved for 3 minutes (steam-like) versus boiled for 8 minutes, the difference in nutrient retention is significant. In short, "microwaving in water" equals boiling, while "microwaving with minimal water" equals steaming and their nutritional outcomes differ.

3 Proper Ways to Microwave Vegetables: One Step After Washing Retains More Vitamins

To cook healthy, tasty vegetables in the microwave, Chiu recommends these 3 practices:

1. Add a Little Healthy Oil Before Microwaving

After washing, drizzle a little avocado oil (or other good oil) over the vegetables. Fat-soluble nutrients like lutein (broccoli), beta-carotene (carrots), lycopene (tomatoes), and vitamins A, E, and K need oil to be absorbed. Heating loosens plant cell walls, adding oil at this point instantly boosts nutrient absorption.

2. Use Less Water

After washing, don't deliberately shake off all the water. The droplets clinging to the leaves are usually sufficient. At most, add a tiny amount of extra water—never use as much as for boiling soup.

3. Heat in Intervals

Set the timer for 1-minute intervals, stirring between each. Repeat a few times instead of heating all at once for 3 minutes. This prevents uneven heating (hot outside, cold inside). Also, when heating tomatoes or sweet potatoes with skin, pierce the skin first, otherwise, they may explode in the microwave.

Source: Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr. Chiu Hsiao-chen