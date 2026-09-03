Switch to tinned fish for your daily omega-3 and other essential vitamin intakes

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Nutrition experts generally recommend fresh, minimally processed whole foods. But canned fish is an exception—it's a convenient, affordable source of Omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12, vitamin D, and calcium, often at a much lower price than fresh fish.

Rich in Omega-3 – Helps Reduce Cardiovascular Disease Risk

Registered dietitian Colin Robertson and internal medicine physician Dr. Sonal Haerter note that canned fish is a nutritionally complete food that helps prevent cardiovascular disease, lower blood pressure, and protect nerve function. Oily fish in cans offer significant cardiovascular and neurological benefits. Omega-3 fatty acids lower triglycerides and help control blood pressure; studies also show they may slow cognitive decline in people with very mild Alzheimer's disease. Additionally, fish like sardines—eaten with bones and skin—provide calcium and the antioxidant taurine, supporting both bone and cellular health.

"SMASH": 5 Low-Mercury Fish to Prioritise – Tuna Is Rich in Protein

Phoebe Wareham suggests the "SMASH" acronym, representing five nutrient-dense fish that are high in Omega-3 and low in mercury:

Salmon

Mackerel

Anchovies

Sardines

Herring

Just 15 grams of sardines provides the daily recommended Omega-3 intake.

Tuna and Mercury Risk: Tuna is a top choice for protein, but its higher position in the food chain means slightly higher mercury levels. While the average person would need to eat dozens of cans daily to exceed safe levels, pregnant and breastfeeding women are advised to limit intake to 340g per week.

Expert Tips for Delicious Meals – Avoid Overheating to Preserve Key Nutrients

Haerter suggests spreading canned fish on toast, or mashing it with salt and pepper. For avocado toast lovers, adding sardines on top instantly upgrades breakfast nutrition. Canned fish also works well in salads:

Asian-Style Tuna Salad: Mix tuna, mayonnaise, sriracha, rice, avocado, and crushed seaweed for a unique flavour.

Niçoise Salad: Pair canned fish with potatoes, green beans, boiled eggs, and olives; use leftover olive oil from the can to make a French vinaigrette.

Anchovies as a Versatile Seasoning: Chop anchovies and mix into salad dressings or sauces—they pair wonderfully with pasta, couscous, or bulgur wheat.

Source: nationalgeographic