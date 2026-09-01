One step before washing clothes that completely eliminates odours

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In summer, towels and T-shirts often still have an unpleasant musty smell even after washing. An expert shares a simple step to do before putting them in the washing machine: drying them first. This prevents bacteria from growing and is more effective than switching laundry detergents.

According to Japanese media Yahoo! JAPAN, Mami, a homemaker with over 25 years of experience and former housekeeping assistant, points out that even after washing and drying, towels and sweaty T-shirts can still have a lingering musty smell. The culprit is a bacterium called Moraxella. This bacteria thrives in damp environments and feeds on sebum and dirt. If clothes stay damp for more than 5 hours, Moraxella multiplies rapidly. The substances it produces during growth are the source of persistent odours.

A common mistake is tossing wet towels, sweaty T-shirts, or children's sports clothes directly into the washing machine or laundry basket and leaving them there. In hot, humid conditions, bacteria multiply quickly inside the machine. Even using extra-strong detergent the next morning won't fully remove bacteria and odours that have already penetrated deep into the fabric fibres.

The Simplest Solution: "Dry Your Clothes First, Then Put Them in the Washing Machine"

Many may find it troublesome to hang dirty clothes before washing, but setting up a small "temporary drying area" near the washing machine can solve the problem at zero cost. Mami recommends these 3 practical tips:

3 Practical Tips for Drying Clothes Before Washing:

Install a Tension Rod Above the Washing Machine

Use an affordable tension rod in the space above the washing machine. Wet towels or sweaty clothes can be hung there immediately. Use Magnetic Hooks on the Machine's Surface

Attach towel racks or hooks with suction cups or magnets to the side of the washing machine. Hanging wet towels on the machine's exterior rather than throwing them directly into the laundry basket improves ventilation significantly. Try Drying Before Switching Detergents

When clothes still smell musty after washing, the usual reaction is to buy stronger detergent or use fabric softener to mask the smell. But these are only temporary fixes. Mami emphasises that developing the zero-cost habit of not leaving clothes damp before washing is the most effective way to prevent musty odours.

Source: Yahoo! JAPAN