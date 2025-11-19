logo
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
WEALTH & INVESTMENT

AS Watson Group CEO named among Fortune’s most powerful women in Asia

WEALTH & INVESTMENT
29 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Top News
The ground-breaking ceremony
New World, CR Land (Overseas) break ground on Yuen Long project
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
4 hours ago
Central Yards
Henderson Land unveils Central Yards on harbourfront, first phase to open in 2027
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
21 hours ago
Angela Shing. CITI HONG KONG
Hong Kong’s multimillionaires population climbs to 395,000 in 2025, Citi Survey shows
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
22 hours ago
Singtao
Major Hong Kong banks launch deposit rate race ahead of year-end, pushing rates above 3 percent
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
16-11-2025 18:06 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he disembarks Air Force One at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, for the second stop on his Asia tour, October 27, 2025. (Reuters)
Trump buys at least US$82 million in bonds since late August, disclosures show
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
16-11-2025 15:39 HKT
Trump cuts tariffs on beef, coffee and other foods as inflation concerns mount
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
16-11-2025 15:38 HKT
A Labubu toy is placed at a host stand of a restaurant serving dessert in the shape of Labubu monster figurine, in Moscow, Russia June 27, 2025. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Sony to develop film based on Pop Mart's Labubu character
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
16-11-2025 15:35 HKT
US President Donald Trump (L) and South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung take their position for a family photo with other leaders upon their arrival for a special dinner hosted in honour of US President Donald Trump and state leaders at the Hilton Gyeongju hotel in Gyeongju on October 29, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
US, South Korea release details of deal including Korean investment in shipbuilding
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
14-11-2025 13:44 HKT
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, May 14, 2025. (Reuters)
UK's Starmer, Reeves ditch budget plan to increase income tax rates, FT reports
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
14-11-2025 11:16 HKT
Reuters
Hong Kong's Exchange Fund gains $274 billion from investment in the first three quarters
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
13-11-2025 17:32 HKT
File photo
Warmer winter for HK
HONG KONG NEWS
18 hours ago
Derek Cheung's yellow Ferrari towed for illegal parking in Causeway Bay
HONG KONG NEWS
17-11-2025 01:39 HKT
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
Hong Kong likely to post HK$15.6 bln fiscal surplus, Deloitte says
MARKET
17-11-2025 14:17 HKT
