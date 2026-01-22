logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
TECH & STARTUP

Temu office in Turkey raided by competition authorities

TECH & STARTUP
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Temu logo is seen in this illustration taken, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 4, 2025. REUTERS
Temu logo is seen in this illustration taken, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 4, 2025. REUTERS
TemuofficeraidedTurkeyPDD

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
REUTERS/Florence Lo
PDD fined 100,000 yuan by State Taxation Administration
MARKET
19 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
3 Turkish police, 6 Islamic State militants killed in clash, amid national crackdown
WORLD NEWS
30-12-2025 06:20 HKT
Turkish Defence Minister meets with Libya's army chief of staff Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad in Ankara. Reuters
Libyan army's chief dies in plane crash in Turkey
WORLD NEWS
24-12-2025 06:14 HKT
The logo of Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc. is displayed next to a mobile phone, in this illustration picture taken March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo
PDD shares drops 2 pc amid the scandal of brawl with Chinese regulators
MARKET
11-12-2025 20:05 HKT
Temu logo is seen in this illustration taken, Bosnia and Herzegovina May 4, 2025. REUTERS
Temu's Dublin office raided by EU regulators on Chinese subsidy concerns
MARKET
11-12-2025 12:03 HKT
Photo from Swire Properties.
Swire Properties unveils two Grade-A office towers in Shanghai, pre-leasing begins
MARKET
10-12-2025 15:01 HKT
Photo by FULYA OZERKAN / AFP A pillar and a human statue stand at the archaeological site of Karahantepe in Sanliurfa, southeastern Turkey on November 26, 2025.
In Turkey, ancient carved faces shed new light on Neolithic society
WORLD NEWS
04-12-2025 20:38 HKT
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during a meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, September 13, 2025. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo
Turkey set to host COP31 climate summit, Australia to lead government talks
WORLD NEWS
20-11-2025 11:34 HKT
Members of emergency services inspect the area at the site of the Turkish C-130 military cargo plane crash near the Azerbaijani border, in Sighnaghi municipality, Georgia, November 12, 2025. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
Turkey: too early to say what caused deadly military plane crash
WORLD NEWS
13-11-2025 21:04 HKT
Fire kills six at Turkish perfume warehouse
WORLD NEWS
09-11-2025 11:31 HKT
Carina Hong
24-Year-old math prodigy Carina Hong recruits legendary mathematician Ken Ono to AI startup
CHINA NEWS
19-01-2026 18:54 HKT
Fencer Edgar Cheung spends $1.87m on parking space at St Martin
HK PROPERTIES
21-01-2026 06:17 HKT
HKU retains top 10 spot in global uni rankings
HONG KONG NEWS
21-01-2026 00:01 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.