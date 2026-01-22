logo
Apple to revamp Siri as a built-in chatbot, Bloomberg News reports

TECH & STARTUP
18 mins ago
Apple iPhones are seen inside India's first Apple retail store during a media preview, a day ahead of its launch in Mumbai, India, April 17, 2023. REUTERS
Apple iPhones are seen inside India's first Apple retail store during a media preview, a day ahead of its launch in Mumbai, India, April 17, 2023. REUTERS
AppleSirichatbotAI

A message reading "AI artificial intelligence", a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS
AI to drive employment restructure but not disappearance: China's technology ministry
TECH & STARTUP
18 hours ago
Nvidia CEO Huang plans to visit China as he seeks to reopen market, Bloomberg reports
TECH & STARTUP
23 hours ago
Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP This photo taken on September 1, 2025 shows the letters AI (artificial intelligence) flashing from a laptop screen (R) next to the logo of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, displayed over its mobile application in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany.
Inside China's buzzing AI scene year after DeepSeek shock
CHINA NEWS
20-01-2026 12:18 HKT
A Taiwan flag flutters in Keelung, as China conducts "Justice Mission 2025" military drills around Taiwan, in Keelung, Taiwan, December 30, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Taiwan aims to be strategic AI partner with US under tariff deal
MARKET
16-01-2026 10:52 HKT
The logo of online video service operator Kuaishou Technology is seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai, China July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
Kuaishou to raise $15.5b through dual-currency notes issuance
TECH & STARTUP
16-01-2026 10:20 HKT
xAI and Grok logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Elon Musk's Grok faces global scrutiny for sexualised AI deepfakes
WORLD NEWS
15-01-2026 19:35 HKT
Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP US President Donald Trump delivers commencement remarks at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on May 1, 2025.
Trump embraces AI deepfakes in political messaging
WORLD NEWS
15-01-2026 16:35 HKT
Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP US actor Matthew McConaughey attends the men's final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and USA's Taylor Fritz on day fourteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 8, 2024.
Actor McConaughey seeks to patent image to protect from AI
WORLD NEWS
15-01-2026 13:26 HKT
FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
OpenAI signs US$10 billion computing deal with Nvidia challenger Cerebras
TECH & STARTUP
15-01-2026 10:42 HKT
THEi develops AI non-Invasive breast cancer screening system wins international award
HONG KONG NEWS
14-01-2026 21:04 HKT
Carina Hong
24-Year-old math prodigy Carina Hong recruits legendary mathematician Ken Ono to AI startup
CHINA NEWS
19-01-2026 18:54 HKT
Fencer Edgar Cheung spends $1.87m on parking space at St Martin
HK PROPERTIES
21-01-2026 06:17 HKT
HKU retains top 10 spot in global uni rankings
HONG KONG NEWS
21-01-2026 00:01 HKT
