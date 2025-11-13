logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
TECH & STARTUP

Alibaba launches Qwen personal AI assistant app project to compete ChatGPT

TECH & STARTUP
1 hour ago

by

Helen Zhong

logo
logo
logo
Qwen and Alibaba logos are seen in this illustration taken, January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Qwen and Alibaba logos are seen in this illustration taken, January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
AlibabaQwenAI

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
The Tencent headquarters in Shenzhen's Nanshan district in September 2022. Photo by REUTERS
Tencent's quarterly growth beats expectations on gaming demand, AI services
TECH & STARTUP
2 hours ago
Reuters
China's Baidu unveils new AI processors, supercomputing products
TECH & STARTUP
3 hours ago
A message reading "AI artificial intelligence", a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
AI country song rollicks to the top of US sales chart
WORLD NEWS
12-11-2025 14:14 HKT
The logo of SoftBank is displayed at a company shop in Tokyo, Japan January 28, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato//File Photo
SoftBank's US$5.8 billion Nvidia stake sale stirs fresh AI bubble fears
TECH & STARTUP
11-11-2025 22:57 HKT
Sanae Takaichi, the newly elected leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), gestures as she leaves the party leader's office after the LDP leadership election in Tokyo, Japan, October 4, 2025. Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool via REUTERS
Japan PM seeks growth via AI, chips and ships
WORLD NEWS
11-11-2025 14:31 HKT
Left to right: Ivan Osipov from Russia, Andrea Fontanesi from Italy, Parker Chan from HK, Victor Michel from Germany at Ardingly College in the UK crowned winners in Imperial College London’s Entrepreneurs Innovation Challenge.
Exclusive: HK youth's poverty solution triumphs at London Imperial College Innovation Challenge
HONG KONG NEWS
10-11-2025 11:04 HKT
Google, Microsoft and Alphabet logos and AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Global tech tensions overshadow Web Summit's AI and robots
WORLD NEWS
07-11-2025 18:45 HKT
Photo by JADE GAO / AFP The photo taken on October 10, 2025 shows the cast and crew of a Chinese microdrama filming a scene at a microdrama film studio in Shanghai.
Chinese microdrama creators turn to AI despite job loss concerns
CHINA NEWS
07-11-2025 14:32 HKT
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken February 8, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
OpenAI boss calls on governments to build AI infrastructure
WORLD NEWS
07-11-2025 11:21 HKT
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes a keynote speech during the Meta Connect annual event, at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S. September 25, 2024. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo/File Photo
Zuckerbergs put AI at heart of pledge to cure diseases
WORLD NEWS
07-11-2025 10:45 HKT
Filipina domestic worker arrested for stealing $500,000 in Happy Valley
HONG KONG NEWS
12-11-2025 17:32 HKT
Mercury to dip to 17 degrees on Tue: Observatory
HONG KONG NEWS
12-11-2025 14:17 HKT
Filipino man arrested for indecent exposure in Tseung Kwan O public toilet
HONG KONG NEWS
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.