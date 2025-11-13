Alibaba launches Qwen personal AI assistant app project to compete ChatGPT

Read More
AI country song rollicks to the top of US sales chart
12-11-2025 14:14 HKT
Japan PM seeks growth via AI, chips and ships
11-11-2025 14:31 HKT
Global tech tensions overshadow Web Summit's AI and robots
07-11-2025 18:45 HKT
Chinese microdrama creators turn to AI despite job loss concerns
07-11-2025 14:32 HKT
OpenAI boss calls on governments to build AI infrastructure
07-11-2025 11:21 HKT
Zuckerbergs put AI at heart of pledge to cure diseases
07-11-2025 10:45 HKT
Mercury to dip to 17 degrees on Tue: Observatory
12-11-2025 14:17 HKT