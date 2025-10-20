logo
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
TECH & STARTUP

Chinese battery maker CATL posts faster profit growth in third quarter

TECH & STARTUP
45 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Reuters
Reuters
battery CATL ev profit

Top News
Read More
A Zijin Mining sign is illuminated at the company's booth, at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual mining conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 3, 2025. REUTERS
Zijin Gold records US$905 million in profit in the first three quarters
MARKET
8 hours ago
A man passes by a logo of China Life Insurance Company ltd at its booth at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, September 10, 2025. REUTERS
China Life Insurance expects profit up by up to 70 percent in first three quarters
MARKET
9 hours ago
Nine Dragons Paper
Nine Dragons Paper profit beats, sales volume hits record
MARKET
24-09-2025 17:25 HKT
The Audi E5 Sportback, the first model of Audi's series of electric vehicles (EVs) jointly developed with SAIC, is showcased at a Volkswagen event in Shanghai, China April 22, 2025. REUTERS/Zoey Zhang/File Photo
'China Inside': How Chinese EV tech is reshaping global auto design
CHINA NEWS
11-09-2025 11:02 HKT
Town Health International
Town Health International swings to a profit over HK$12 million in the first half
MARKET
29-08-2025 23:00 HKT
SF. Sing Tao
Express delivery giant SF posts nearly 20 percent rise in first-half profit
MARKET
28-08-2025 19:19 HKT
Photo by REUTERS
Li Auto posts 2.48b yuan halfway-mark net income amid carmaker price war
MARKET
28-08-2025 18:26 HKT
China Taiping Insurance
China Taiping Insurance profit rises 12 percent in first half
MARKET
28-08-2025 17:52 HKT
The CNOOC logo is projected on a screen in 2006. Photo by REUTERS
CNOOC first-half profit falls 13 percent on lower oil prices
MARKET
27-08-2025 20:46 HKT
China CITIC Bank. Reuters
China Citic Bank profit grows 2.8 percent to 36.5 billion yuan
MARKET
27-08-2025 20:13 HKT
Two ground staff killed after Dubai cargo plane crashes off runway at HK airport, hits service vehicle
BREAKING NEWS
16 hours ago
logo
(Video) Footage shows cargo plane floating in sea after fatal runway crash at HK Airport
HONG KONG NEWS
8 hours ago
Grocery store owner jailed two months for hiring Indonesian illegal worker
HONG KONG NEWS
17-10-2025 17:12 HKT
