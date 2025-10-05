logo
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
TECH & STARTUP

Foxconn third-quarter revenue hits record, misses market forecast

TECH & STARTUP
2 hours ago
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. (Reuters)
EU to unveil new AI strategy to reduce dependence on US and China, FT says
WORLD NEWS
7 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump departs the White House to attend his meme coin gala at the Trump National Golf Club, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 22, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
US unveils draft design for $1 Trump coin to mark 250th independence celebrations
WORLD NEWS
04-10-2025 15:15 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media, after the U.S. Supreme Court dealt a blow to the power of federal judges by restricting their ability to grant broad legal relief in cases as the justices acted in a legal fight over President Donald Trump's bid to limit birthright citizenship, in the Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington D.C., June 27, 2025. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/File Photo
Second US appeals court rejects Trump's order curtailing birthright citizenship
WORLD NEWS
04-10-2025 13:04 HKT
FILE - CEO of Nvidia Jensen Huang speaks during a press conference at the Mandarin Oriental Qianmen after attending the third China International Supply Chain Expo, in Beijing, July 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
Nvidia and Fujitsu agree to work together on AI robots and other technology
WORLD NEWS
03-10-2025 18:25 HKT
The seal of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is seen after a news conference near the International Bridge between Mexico and the U.S., as U.S. authorities accelerate removal of migrants at border with Mexico, in Del Rio, Texas, U.S., September 19, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
West Africans deported by US to Ghana dumped in Togo without papers
WORLD NEWS
03-10-2025 17:23 HKT
This photo illustration shows the "Text With Jesus" chatbot app displayed on an iPhone on October 2, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by AFP PHOTO / AFP)
Virtual Jesus? People of faith divided as AI enters religion
WORLD NEWS
03-10-2025 15:14 HKT
Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez addresses the media at Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero/File Photo
Venezuela accuses US of flying combat planes near its coast
WORLD NEWS
03-10-2025 09:00 HKT
A 'Now Hiring' sign sits next to the Jiffy Lube booth during the Mega JobNewsUSA South Florida Job Fair held in the Amerant Bank Arena on April 30, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. AFP
US layoffs fall in September but year-to-date planned hiring at lowest in 16 years
MARKET
02-10-2025 20:34 HKT
(Reuters pic)
Malaysia sovereign fund Khazanah keen on US and China collaborations
CHINA NEWS
02-10-2025 18:05 HKT
The Nobel Prize medal, presented to Charles M. Rice in Physiology or Medicine, is seen after Swedish Consul General Annika Rembe presented it to him at her residence in New York City, U.S. December 8, 2020. Angela Weiss/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Trump jeopardising US role as scientific leader: Nobel officials
WORLD NEWS
02-10-2025 17:29 HKT
(File photo)
HKO to assess need for T8 Signal as Matmo nears HK tmr
HONG KONG NEWS
22 hours ago
(Fille photo)
Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon 2026 ballot sparks outcry over low success rates
HONG KONG NEWS
22 hours ago
T3 signal to remain in force until Sun noon as Matmo nears
HONG KONG NEWS
04-10-2025 10:58 HKT
