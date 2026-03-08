logo
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS UPDATES

Eileen Gu heads up annual Chinese New Year parade in her native San Francisco

SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Olympic gold medalist and Grand Marhsal Eileen Gu waves tothe crowd during the Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco. AP
Olympic gold medalist and Grand Marhsal Eileen Gu waves tothe crowd during the Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco. AP

Aryna Sabalenka speaks to the media at a news conference ahead of the Indian Wells tournament. REUTERS
Love match: Sabalenka announces engagement
SPORTS UPDATES
04-03-2026 19:44 HKT
Anthony Kim takes part in the pro-am event on the eve of the LIV Golf Hong Kong tournament at Fanling. LIV GOLF
Kim and Rahm ready to renew LIV Golf title fight in HK
SPORTS UPDATES
04-03-2026 19:36 HKT
Dave Rennie, left, stands with New Zealand Rugby chairman David Kirk as he is announced as the new All Blacks head coach in Auckland. AP
Rennie entrusted with All Blacks dream job
SPORTS UPDATES
04-03-2026 19:25 HKT
Andre’s deflected shot in added time lifts Wolves past Liverpool at Molineux Stadium. REUTERS
Late slip-ups frustrate Slot as Wolves stun Liverpool
SPORTS UPDATES
04-03-2026 19:18 HKT
(Photo from Xinhua)
Coleman Wong loses tight ATP Mexican Open first-round battle to Vacherot
SPORTS UPDATES
24-02-2026 17:00 HKT
Igor Tudor makes his debut as interim Tottenham boss in the 4-1 defeat by Arsenal. AP
Tudor confident Spurs can beat the drop despite derby defeat
SPORTS UPDATES
23-02-2026 20:35 HKT
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates scoring the extra-time winner at Nottingham Forest. REUTERS
Slot encouraged by Mac Allister's return to form
SPORTS UPDATES
23-02-2026 19:46 HKT
Eileen Gu reacts to winning the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe final at the 2026 Winter Olympics. AP
Golden girl Eileen Gu in tears after learning of grandma's death
SPORTS UPDATES
23-02-2026 15:18 HKT
Gold medallist China's Gu Ailing Eileen celebrates on the podium after winning the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe final during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Livigno Snow Park, in Livigno (Valtellina), on February 22, 2026. (AFP)
Eileen Gu makes history with Olympic freeski halfpipe gold
SPORTS UPDATES
22-02-2026 21:31 HKT
Dan Sheehan's try shortly after the restart ends England's faint hopes of turning the match around. AP
Farrell hails Ireland progress after big win over England
SPORTS UPDATES
22-02-2026 15:40 HKT
Govt proposes raising ferry fares on five outlying Island routes
NEWS
22 hours ago
Over 50 fall ill in acute gastroenteritis outbreak at Hong Kong Police College
NEWS
21 hours ago
$39 capsule pods in Tsim Sha Tsui offer private escape
NEWS
05-03-2026 22:49 HKT
