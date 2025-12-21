Africa Cup of Nations moved to every four years

Read More
World Grand Prix 2026 to return to Hong Kong in February
18-12-2025 20:27 HKT
Alcaraz announces 'difficult' split with coach Ferrero
17-12-2025 21:31 HKT
Knicks show grit in beating Spurs to claim NBA Cup
17-12-2025 16:37 HKT
Maresca finds reason to be happy after frustrating few days
17-12-2025 16:33 HKT
Darts player apologizes for throwing uppercuts at table
16-12-2025 17:45 HKT
LeBron has the last word after spat with Brooks
15-12-2025 21:52 HKT
Messi meets Tendulkar as India tour brightens up
15-12-2025 20:49 HKT
Mariah Carey to sing at Winter Olympics opening ceremony
15-12-2025 19:58 HKT
Tai Po district officer apologizes for funeral attire controversy
20-12-2025 13:07 HKT