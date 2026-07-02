Pavilia Rosa sells another two-bedroom flat for $17.6 mn

New World Development's (0017) Pavilia Rosa in Kowloon Tong sold a two-bedroom unit Thursday for HK$17.63 million, or HK$34,241 per square foot.

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The third-floor unit sold spans 515 sq ft.

Eight two-bedroom units remain available.

Pavilia Rosa has sold 60 units to date, generating nearly HK$2.7 billion, making it the top new property and setting a new record for single-day sales this year.

The project's proximity to international and prestigious schools makes it a traditional "school district" location, attracting buyers.