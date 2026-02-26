logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

Causeway Bay landlord Hysan posts 2pc drop in recurring underlying profit last year

MARKET
26-02-2026 15:46 HKT
logo
logo
logo

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A person tries the electric sedan SU7 displayed at a Xiaomi store in Beijing, China May 29, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Xiaomi says February EV deliveries topped 20,000, down from January
MARKET
51 mins ago
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 15, 2025. REUTERS
Wall St opens lower as AI worries spook investors; Nasdaq eyes monthly drop
MARKET
27-02-2026 22:40 HKT
A worker makes locks at the Pacific Lock factory, which used to be located in Rye Canyon and is now located in a nearby business location, in Valencia, California, U.S. December 23, 2025. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
US producer prices increase more than expected in January
MARKET
27-02-2026 21:57 HKT
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS
Chan Kin-por and Herbert Chia Pun-kok reappointed as HKEX directors
MARKET
27-02-2026 20:24 HKT
NWD. SING TAO
NWD loss narrows 44pc to $3.73b
MARKET
27-02-2026 19:11 HKT
Daryl Ng, third from right. Sino Land
Sino Land interim revenue rises nearly 35pc to $5.19b
MARKET
27-02-2026 18:01 HKT
A drone view shows an Evergreen Marine container ship at a port in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong, China April 16, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Hong Kong exports in January jump 33.8pc, beat estimates
MARKET
27-02-2026 17:24 HKT
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares close higher, SHKP jumps 7pc
MARKET
27-02-2026 16:30 HKT
China’s national flag flutters in the wind lit by sunrise in Beijing, China, November 20, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China needs more proactive and coordinated policies, Politburo says
MARKET
27-02-2026 14:58 HKT
HKEX
Hong Kong shares gain further by noon
MARKET
27-02-2026 12:16 HKT
Smoke rises following an explosion in Tehran, Iran February 28, 2026 in this screen grab taken from video. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
US and Israel launch "pre-emptive" attack against Iran
WORLD NEWS
28-02-2026 14:58 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Dubai International Airport suspends all flights amid rising Middle East tensions; Hong Kong-Europe tours via Dubai affected
HONG KONG NEWS
18 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump visits a Whataburger in Corpus Christi, Texas, U.S., February 27, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Trump warns some Americans may die amid US strikes in Iran
WORLD NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.