US weekly jobless claims fall slightly; prior week's data revised up

Read More
S&P 500 crosses 7,000 points for the first time, lifted by AI optimism
28-01-2026 22:35 HKT
Starbucks signals US growth revival as CEO's turnaround takes root
28-01-2026 21:36 HKT
Amazon axes 16,000 jobs as it pushes AI and efficiency
28-01-2026 21:22 HKT
US ouster of Maduro nightmare scenario for Kim: N. Korean ex-diplomat
28-01-2026 17:53 HKT
'Nothing normal' in dealing with US, Carney tells Canada parliament
28-01-2026 13:59 HKT
Adult star Bonnie Blue delays new 1,057-men record attempt
28-01-2026 00:20 HKT