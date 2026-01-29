logo
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

US weekly jobless claims fall slightly; prior week's data revised up

MARKET
49 mins ago
A banner featuring U.S. President Donald Trump hangs over the U.S. Department of Labor, which published its weekly initial jobless claims report for the week ending January 3, in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 8, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
A banner featuring U.S. President Donald Trump hangs over the U.S. Department of Labor, which published its weekly initial jobless claims report for the week ending January 3, in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 8, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
USjoblesslabor market

Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics - Previews - Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - January 27, 2026 General view of Palazzo del Ghiaccio, which will host the curling competitions ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Olympics-Italy's Winter Games security plan keeps US ICE in advisory role
WORLD NEWS
3 hours ago
People visit the booth of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation at China Beijing International High-tech Expo in Beijing, China June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee
China vows to develop space tourism, explore deep space as it races US
CHINA NEWS
7 hours ago
Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP A musician blows into a trumpet as people gather for a candlelight vigil where 37-year-old Alex Pretti was fatally shot by immigration agents last week, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 28, 2026.
As US tensions churn, new generation of protest singers meet the moment
WORLD NEWS
10 hours ago
A security guard walks past a directory board of Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) in Hong Kong December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
US monetary policy future trend remains uncertain: HKMA
MARKET
11 hours ago
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 14, 2025. (Reuters)
S&P 500 crosses 7,000 points for the first time, lifted by AI optimism
MARKET
28-01-2026 22:35 HKT
Cups of pre-made Starbucks iced latte drinks are lined up for sale on the shelf of a supermarket in Manchester, Britain, November 25, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Starbucks signals US growth revival as CEO's turnaround takes root
MARKET
28-01-2026 21:36 HKT
The logo of Amazon is pictured at the company logistics center in Carquefou near Nantes, France, October 15, 2024. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Amazon axes 16,000 jobs as it pushes AI and efficiency
MARKET
28-01-2026 21:22 HKT
The Vaccine Alliance (GAVI) logo and U.S. flag are seen in this illustration taken April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
US conditions funding to global vaccine group on dropping mercury-based preservative from shots
WORLD NEWS
28-01-2026 18:12 HKT
Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP. This picture taken on January 26, 2026 shows Lee Il-kyu, a former North Korean diplomat stationed in Cuba who defected to South Korea in November 2023, speaking during an interview with AFP in Seoul.
US ouster of Maduro nightmare scenario for Kim: N. Korean ex-diplomat
WORLD NEWS
28-01-2026 17:53 HKT
Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP. This combination of pictures created on January 24, 2026 shows, L/R, US President Donald Trump in Davos on January 22, 2026 and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney in Davos on January 20, 2026.
'Nothing normal' in dealing with US, Carney tells Canada parliament
WORLD NEWS
28-01-2026 13:59 HKT
Taxis must offer electronic payment from Apr 1, Transport Department says
HONG KONG NEWS
28-01-2026 21:26 HKT
Workers climb scaffolding at Pok Fu Lam estate to demand four months of unpaid wages
HONG KONG NEWS
28-01-2026 12:28 HKT
Adult star Bonnie Blue delays new 1,057-men record attempt
WORLD NEWS
28-01-2026 00:20 HKT
