BUSINESS & INNOVATION
MARKET

David Liao calls for policy optimization in Beijing to facilitate cross-border financing

MARKET
37 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
David Liao Yi-chien/HSBC
David Liao Yi-chien/HSBC
Top News
Fans bid farewell to Japan's only pandas
WORLD NEWS
22 hours ago
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with President of China Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. (Reuters)
Trump threatens Canada with 100pc tariff over pending trade deal with China
WORLD NEWS
25-01-2026 11:33 HKT
Cambodian naval members welcome U.S. warship USS Cincinnati, getting docked upon arrival at Ream Naval Base's pier in Sihanoukville Cambodia, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
A US warship is making a friendship visit to a Cambodian naval base upgraded with China's help
CHINA NEWS
24-01-2026 17:50 HKT
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during a Nvidia keynote address at CES 2026, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 5, 2026. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai amid China regulatory headwinds
CHINA NEWS
24-01-2026 16:47 HKT
Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP. Zhang Youxia, first-ranked vice chairman of the CMC, attends the opening ceremony of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 4, 2025.
China says top military official under investigation
CHINA NEWS
24-01-2026 15:39 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn after returning to the White House on January 22, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump attended the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies
CHINA NEWS
24-01-2026 13:05 HKT
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
Foreign direct investment in China slides 9.5 percent in 2025
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
23-01-2026 21:20 HKT
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
China considers tightening standards for mainland firms seeking Hong Kong listing, Bloomberg says
MARKET
23-01-2026 15:35 HKT
Crude oil drips from a valve at an oil well operated by Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA, in the oil rich Orinoco belt, near Morichal at the state of Monagas. (AFP)
How much does Venezuela owe China, and why is oil involved?
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
23-01-2026 14:52 HKT
The 75th Venice International Film Festival - Photocall for the out of competition film "Ying" (Shadow) and for Jaeger-LeCoultre Glory to the Filmmaker Award - Venice, Italy, September 6, 2018 – Director Zhang Yimou. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo
China espionage thriller to focus filmgoers on national security
CHINA NEWS
23-01-2026 14:41 HKT
Hong Kong aims to extend Victoria Harbour promenade to 34km by 2028
HONG KONG NEWS
22 hours ago
Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau Hoi-zee and crew members dressed in vintage uniforms
Cathay celebrates 80th anniversary with themed trams, vintage uniforms
HONG KONG NEWS
23 hours ago
(File photo)
Majority skip belts as new rules click in for the first day
HONG KONG NEWS
25-01-2026 13:10 HKT
