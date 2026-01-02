logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

A residential site in Jordan Valley draws eight bids

MARKET
30 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Jordan Valley site. Sing Tao
Jordan Valley site. Sing Tao
residentialJordan Valleybidslandsite

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
The Warner Bros. studios water tower stands under a stormy sky in Burbank, California, U.S. November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Paramount, Comcast and Netflix submit bids for Warner Bros Discovery, source says
WORLD NEWS
21-11-2025 09:59 HKT
Jordan Valley site
Jordan Valley residential site to be on sale next Friday, Lands Department says
HK PROPERTIES
14-11-2025 21:27 HKT
Tsuen Wan Town Lot No 441. Sing Tao
Tsuen Wan residential site worth $2 billion draws nine bids
HK PROPERTIES
14-11-2025 17:45 HKT
Tsuen Wan Town Lot No 441
Tsuen Wan residential site worth up to over $2 billion up for sale next Friday
HK PROPERTIES
19-09-2025 21:25 HKT
Discounted prices start at HK$17,888 per square foot. SING TAO
Mid-Levels luxury project MVP releases first price list
HK PROPERTIES
18-09-2025 15:52 HKT
Northern Metropolis. Sing Tao
(Policy Address 2025) HK will get ready 2,600 hectares of 'spade-ready sites' in next decade
HK PROPERTIES
17-09-2025 13:33 HKT
The project will kick off the sale of 38 flats by tender on Wednesday. SING TAO
Mid-Levels luxury development MVP sells seven flats for over $450m
HK PROPERTIES
16-09-2025 16:02 HKT
The mansion on 15 Gough Hill Road. SING TAO
BEA assumes ownership of 18,000-sq-ft mansion in The Peak for $790m
HK PROPERTIES
10-09-2025 17:13 HKT
Kau Yi Chau reclamation project​ no-go for current term govt: Development Bureau
HONG KONG NEWS
10-09-2025 16:38 HKT
Cannas Ho Ka-yan, third right, said the initial batch will comprise no fewer than 50 units.
NWD counting down to release of first House Muse price list
HK PROPERTIES
10-09-2025 16:05 HKT
US woman arrested for theft, assault after caught with suitcase in Causeway Bay
HONG KONG NEWS
17 hours ago
HK braces a cold start to 2026 with overnight 10-degree drop
HONG KONG NEWS
01-01-2026 16:46 HKT
Sai Kung campsites packed on New Year's Eve, litter draws wild boars
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.