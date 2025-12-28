logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

China's finance ministry says fiscal policies will be more 'proactive' in 2026

MARKET
31 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS
Chinafiscal policies

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
China sanctions 20 US firms over Taiwan arms sales
CHINA NEWS
27-12-2025 13:02 HKT
Residential buildings are seen along the Fourth Ring Road in Beijing, China July 16, 2018. REUTERS
Chinese capital Beijing further eases home buying curbs
MARKET
24-12-2025 18:05 HKT
Flags of China and U.S. are displayed on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo
China says it opposes US tariffs on chips
MARKET
24-12-2025 15:42 HKT
At UN, Russia and China criticize US conduct toward Venezuela
CHINA NEWS
24-12-2025 13:02 HKT
US slams China policies on chips but will delay tariffs to 2027
WORLD NEWS
24-12-2025 11:42 HKT
Administration Commission (SASAC) of China, Zhang Yuzhuo attends a session of the World Economic Forum's 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2023, at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre in Tianjin, China June 27, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Central SORs should enhance listed companies quality and market cap management: SASAC
MARKET
24-12-2025 11:22 HKT
Flags of China and U.S. are displayed on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo
US plans to impose tariffs on Chinese chips in mid-2027, USTR says
TECH & STARTUP
23-12-2025 22:58 HKT
A drone is seen during a demonstration for the media before a news conference by Chinese food delivery company Ele.me on its drone delivery service, in Shanghai, China May 29, 2018. REUTERS
China's commerce ministry urges US to drop drone supplier ban
TECH & STARTUP
23-12-2025 21:46 HKT
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian attends a press conference in Beijing, China, Mar 20, 2024. (File photo: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang)
China implies US hypocrisy over nuclear disarmament
CHINA NEWS
23-12-2025 19:38 HKT
A general view of Kuwait City November 10, 2012. Picture taken November 10. REUTERS/Stephanie Mcgehee
Kuwait signs $4.1 billion deal with China to build port
CHINA NEWS
23-12-2025 18:54 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
2 HK men reported killed in Ukraine fighting, Immigration Dept confirms inquiry
HONG KONG NEWS
16 hours ago
Off-duty policeman arrested after Porsche hits two on Yuen Long footpath
HONG KONG NEWS
16 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK's Mirs Bay named National Outstanding Beautiful Bay
HONG KONG NEWS
26-12-2025 18:14 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.