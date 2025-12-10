logo
Mature markets push global debt to record near US$346 trillion, says IIF

MARKET
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by REUTERS
Photo by REUTERS
USdollardebtGDPglobalIIF

An NVIDIA logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
China to limit access to Nvidia's H200 chips despite Trump export approval, FT reports
TECH & STARTUP
14 hours ago
Photo by HASSAN ALI ELMI / AFP Mahad Maxamud interacts with followers as he goes live on social media in Mogadishu on December 6, 2025.
Somali TikToker deported from US for spy kidnapping may be innocent
WORLD NEWS
21 hours ago
The Department of Justice (DOJ) building in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 28, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
US Justice Department accuses two Chinese men of trying to smuggle Nvidia chips
CHINA NEWS
09-12-2025 11:00 HKT
Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS
FCC may bar Chinese telecom companies from connecting to US networks
MARKET
09-12-2025 10:53 HKT
FILE PHOTO: The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo/File Photo
Defense bill would require US military to end reliance on Chinese display tech by 2030
CHINA NEWS
09-12-2025 10:39 HKT
Holograms, which show different images and colours depending on the angle at which they are viewed, are seen on the new Japanese 1,000 yen banknote as the new note is displayed at a currency museum of the Bank of Japan, on the day the new notes of 10,000 yen, 5,000 yen and 1,000 yen went into circulation, in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2024. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool/File Photo
Yen resilient after earthquake hits Japan, Fed and RBA in view
MARKET
09-12-2025 10:37 HKT
Jared Isaacman, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), testifies during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 3, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
US Senate Committee votes to advance NASA nominee Jared Isaacman
WORLD NEWS
09-12-2025 10:26 HKT
A smartphone with a displayed NVIDIA logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS
US to allow Nvidia H200 chip shipments to China, Trump says
TECH & STARTUP
09-12-2025 10:23 HKT
China's trade surplus tops US$1 trillion despite plunge in US-bound exports
MARKET
08-12-2025 16:17 HKT
Japan revises July-September GDP contraction to 2.3pc from 1.8pc
MARKET
08-12-2025 10:59 HKT
Taxi driver fined $4,300 over dispute after taking longer route
HONG KONG NEWS
08-12-2025 14:16 HKT
Paraglider, 68, crashes to death on Shek O Peak
HONG KONG NEWS
19 hours ago
Photo taken from a Kyodo News airplane shows a collapsed road in Tohoku. Reuters
Japan issues unprecedented quake warning, cites risk of tremor killing up to 300,000
WORLD NEWS
8 hours ago
