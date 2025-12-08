US stocks open higher as investors await Fed rate cut decision

Read More
Hang Seng Index falls below 26,000 points
13 hours ago
Wall St subdued at open as investors await key inflation report
05-12-2025 23:04 HKT
Hong Kong stocks dipped by noon on Friday
05-12-2025 12:19 HKT
Wall St opens higher as investors mull Fed rate cuts
04-12-2025 22:44 HKT
Hong Kong stocks rebounded to just shy of the 26,000 level on Thursday.
04-12-2025 16:58 HKT
Hong Kong stocks rebounded by Thursday noon
04-12-2025 12:21 HKT
Wall St opens lower as investors assess data, Microsoft falls
03-12-2025 23:00 HKT