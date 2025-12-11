S&P 500, Nasdaq opens lower on Oracle AI spending jitters

Read More
Hang Seng Index muted at noon
10 hours ago
Hang Seng Index rises at the open
13 hours ago
Wall Street subdued at open ahead of Fed interest rate verdict
10-12-2025 22:37 HKT
Hang Seng Index rebounds in the afternoon
10-12-2025 16:42 HKT
Hang Seng Index soft at noon
10-12-2025 12:36 HKT
Hang Seng Index inches down at the open
10-12-2025 10:09 HKT
Wall St subdued at open as Fed rate cut decision nears
09-12-2025 22:41 HKT
Hang Seng Index hits two-week low
09-12-2025 16:58 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls at noon
09-12-2025 12:27 HKT
CupNoodles Museum to close in January after four-year run
10-12-2025 19:32 HKT