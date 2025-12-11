logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

S&P 500, Nasdaq opens lower on Oracle AI spending jitters

MARKET
38 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
wall StreetS&P 500Nasdaqstocksstockequityindex

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Hang Seng Index flat on Thursday, HSBC, Standard Chartered up on rate cut
MARKET
6 hours ago
Hang Seng Index muted at noon
MARKET
10 hours ago
Hang Seng Index rises at the open
MARKET
13 hours ago
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall Street subdued at open ahead of Fed interest rate verdict
MARKET
10-12-2025 22:37 HKT
Hang Seng Index rebounds in the afternoon
MARKET
10-12-2025 16:42 HKT
Hang Seng Index soft at noon
MARKET
10-12-2025 12:36 HKT
Hang Seng Index inches down at the open
MARKET
10-12-2025 10:09 HKT
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall St subdued at open as Fed rate cut decision nears
MARKET
09-12-2025 22:41 HKT
Hang Seng Index hits two-week low
MARKET
09-12-2025 16:58 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls at noon
MARKET
09-12-2025 12:27 HKT
Cathay Pacific flight to Melbourne forced to return after tire blowout
HONG KONG NEWS
10-12-2025 18:14 HKT
8-month-pregnant woman gives birth in Central mall toilet; both in stable condition
HONG KONG NEWS
4 hours ago
CupNoodles Museum to close in January after four-year run
HONG KONG NEWS
10-12-2025 19:32 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.