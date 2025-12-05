logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

Hong Kong stocks rebounded to the 26,000 level on Friday

MARKET
16 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Reuters
Wall St subdued at open as investors await key inflation report
MARKET
10 hours ago
Hong Kong stocks dipped by noon on Friday.
MARKET
20 hours ago
Hong Kong stocks continues to be capped by the 26,000 mark.
MARKET
22 hours ago
Indexes end near flat, supported by Fed hopes but dragged by Amazon
MARKET
05-12-2025 05:55 HKT
Reuters
Wall St opens higher as investors mull Fed rate cuts
MARKET
04-12-2025 22:44 HKT
A 'Now Hiring' sign is posted outside of a business on October 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. Due to the U.S. Government shutdown the Bureau of Labor Statistics will not be releasing September's employment data. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
US weekly jobless claims drop to lowest level in more than three years
MARKET
04-12-2025 22:31 HKT
A Meta logo is pictured at a trade fair in Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany, April 22, 2024. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo
Meta to cut up to 30pc of Metaverse budget, Bloomberg News reports
MARKET
04-12-2025 22:26 HKT
Employees work on an electric vehicle (EV) production line at a Volkswagen Anhui factory in Hefei, Anhui province, China September 25, 2024. China Daily via REUTERS
EU reviews removing tariffs on VW EVs built in China
MARKET
04-12-2025 21:16 HKT
Former Vice President of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services convicted of insider dealing
MARKET
04-12-2025 20:43 HKT
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China. REUTERS
Hong Kong IPO sees more than twofold increase and reaches $259.4 billion
MARKET
04-12-2025 20:33 HKT
X@Aviationa2z
Missing Air India Boeing 737 found after 13 years at Kolkata airport
WORLD NEWS
05-12-2025 04:50 HKT
Final videos show last moments of 5 workers killed in Tai Po fire
HONG KONG NEWS
04-12-2025 07:35 HKT
Chai Wan and North Point renovation projects linked to false documentation spark residents’ anxiety and criticism
HONG KONG NEWS
04-12-2025 23:42 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.