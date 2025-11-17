logo
Hong Kong stocks dip at open as tech shares fall

MARKET
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
HKEX. Singtao
HKEX. Singtao

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Victor Tin Sio-un, executive director of Sino Land
One Park Place launched the second price list, raise prices by 1-2pc
MARKET
18 hours ago
Adriana Kugler, member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, speaks to The Economic Club of New York in New York City, U.S., June 5, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Former Fed Governor Kugler's exit came amid forbidden trading activity
MARKET
20 hours ago
Photo by REUTERS
Top asset manager DWS warns of global risks if US restricts dollar access
MARKET
14-11-2025 22:56 HKT
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall Street tumbles as tech selloff extends, rate cut hopes fade
MARKET
14-11-2025 22:39 HKT
REUTERS
China's central bank to inject 800 bln yuan via outright reverse repos on Nov 17
MARKET
14-11-2025 22:10 HKT
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China vows to better balance supply and demand to boost consumption
MARKET
14-11-2025 21:49 HKT
People view Labubu dolls at Pop Mart's flagship store in Shanghai. Photo by REUTERS
Toy makers rush into ‘blind box’ trend for holidays following Labubu craze
MARKET
14-11-2025 21:09 HKT
New cars are stored at a parking lot in Shanghai, China, September 8, 2025. REUTERS
China to tighten controls on new cars exported as used vehicles
MARKET
14-11-2025 18:14 HKT
Julia Leung Fung-yee. SING TAO
Hong Kong securities watchdog’s chief Julia Leung's tenure extended to 2027
MARKET
14-11-2025 17:53 HKT
Battery material supplier CNGR slides 3 percent in gray market
MARKET
14-11-2025 17:34 HKT
Taxi driver fined $2,000 and license suspended for trying to overcharge passengers during Golden Week
HONG KONG NEWS
13-11-2025 17:57 HKT
(File Photo)
Buckle up: Passengers must wear seatbelts on buses and minibuses starting Jan 25
HONG KONG NEWS
15 hours ago
Derek Cheung's yellow Ferrari towed for illegal parking in Causeway Bay
HONG KONG NEWS
9 hours ago
