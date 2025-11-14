logo
Wall Street tumbles as tech selloff extends, rate cut hopes fade

MARKET
34 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a US Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Top News
Hong Kong, China stocks drop most in a month after Wall Street tumble, weak data
MARKET
6 hours ago
Hong Kong, China stocks drop by noon
MARKET
10 hours ago
Hang Seng Index plunges at the open, following Wall Street’s slump overnight
MARKET
13 hours ago
Wall Street opens lower as markets await data after federal reopening
MARKET
13-11-2025 22:39 HKT
Hong Kong, China stocks rise following the end of US government shutdown
MARKET
13-11-2025 16:43 HKT
China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Chairman Wu Qing speaks during a press conference in Beijing, China September 24, 2024. REUTERS
China’s securities regulatory chief seeks approval to step down, sources say
MARKET
13-11-2025 16:00 HKT
Hong Kong stocks fall at noon
MARKET
13-11-2025 12:50 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls at the open
MARKET
13-11-2025 10:08 HKT
Wall St opens higher as traders anticipate end to federal shutdown
MARKET
12-11-2025 22:48 HKT
Hong Kong stocks end at over 1-month high, mainland China shares slip
MARKET
12-11-2025 17:09 HKT
Taxi driver fined $2,000 and license suspended for trying to overcharge passengers during Golden Week
HONG KONG NEWS
13-11-2025 17:57 HKT
Students’ silent thank you in Tin Shui Wai echoes through hearts online
HONG KONG NEWS
13-11-2025 13:28 HKT
Shocking dashcam footage captures brutal assault on woman inside parked car
HONG KONG NEWS
10 hours ago
