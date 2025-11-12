logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

Wall St opens higher as traders anticipate end to federal shutdown

MARKET
58 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
wall StreetS&P 500Nasdaqstocksstockequityindex

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong stocks end at over 1-month high, mainland China shares slip
MARKET
6 hours ago
Hang Seng Index rises at the open
MARKET
13 hours ago
S&P 500, Nasdaq slip as tech valuation jitters resurface; federal reopening eyed
MARKET
11-11-2025 22:36 HKT
Hong Kong stocks edge up, Xpeng jumps 18 percent
MARKET
11-11-2025 16:56 HKT
Hong Kong stocks inch down at noon
MARKET
11-11-2025 12:45 HKT
Hang Seng Index rises at the open
MARKET
11-11-2025 09:52 HKT
Reuters
UBS sets S&P 500's 2026 year-end target at 7,500 on AI-driven rally
MARKET
10-11-2025 22:57 HKT
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall Street advances on hopes of government reopening
MARKET
10-11-2025 22:39 HKT
Hong Kong stocks jump on potential end to US government shutdown
MARKET
10-11-2025 16:41 HKT
Hong Kong stocks rise at noon, Pop Mart up 7 percent
MARKET
10-11-2025 12:40 HKT
Russian crypto couple kidnapped and killed in Dubai after failing to pay ransom
WORLD NEWS
19 hours ago
Filipina domestic worker arrested for stealing $500,000 in Happy Valley
HONG KONG NEWS
6 hours ago
Brothers found dead in suspected suicide; elder starved, younger overdosed
HONG KONG NEWS
11-11-2025 14:13 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.