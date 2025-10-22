logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

Laopu Gold shares plunges following $2.7 billion share sale plan

MARKET
11 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A staff member attends to a customer at a Laopu Gold jewelry store in Beijing, China. REUTERS
A staff member attends to a customer at a Laopu Gold jewelry store in Beijing, China. REUTERS
Laopu Goldshare saleplanplacement

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A view shows the headquarters of New World Development at New World Tower, in Hong Kong, China September 27, 2024. REUTERS
New World clarifies no perpetual bonds restructuring, equity financing plan
MARKET
16 hours ago
The logo of NIO is pictured on the NIO House, the showroom of the Chinese premium smart electric vehicle manufacture NIO Inc. in Berlin, Germany August 17, 2023. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
China's Nio to raise nearly $8.1 billion through share sale, 2nd time in six months
TECH & STARTUP
10-09-2025 20:19 HKT
Reuters
Boyaa Interactive to raise HK$441 million through share sale
MARKET
21-08-2025 16:00 HKT
Hansoh Pharmaceutical
Hansoh Pharmaceutical to raise nearly HK$4 billion through share sale, Bloomberg says
MARKET
19-08-2025 22:12 HKT
The logo of SenseTime is seen at SenseTime office, in Shanghai, China December 13, 2021. REUTERS
SenseTime to raise $2.5 billion through share sale at 6 percent discount
MARKET
24-07-2025 12:04 HKT
Taiwan singer Jay Chou poses on the red carpet at the 26th Golden Melody Awards in Taipei in June 2015. Photo by REUTERS
Jay Chou IP firm Star Plus Legend rides high on 'new consumption' wave
MARKET
21-07-2025 18:03 HKT
Fireworks of Joy: 95pc P.6 students secure preferred secondary school placements
HONG KONG NEWS
08-07-2025 14:58 HKT
Laopu Gold, Mixue and Pop Mart slump after record rally
MARKET
05-06-2025 21:30 HKT
A Laopu Gold jewelry store in Beijing. Photo by REUTERS
Laopu Gold shares touch HK$1,000 marking 300pc gains in 2025
MARKET
05-06-2025 12:12 HKT
Staff members attend to customers at a Laopu Gold jewelry store in Beijing in March. Photo by REUTERS
Laopu Gold sees momentary 5pc surge, announces H-share discount
MARKET
08-05-2025 15:23 HKT
4 men slashed inside Tsim Sha Tsui convenience store
HONG KONG NEWS
6 hours ago
HK’s next domestic workforce majority
HONG KONG NEWS
20-10-2025 08:00 HKT
Air traffic recording sheds light on final moments before cargo plane veered into sea
HONG KONG NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.