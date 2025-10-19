US firms seek stable China ties, eye Hong Kong as springboard, Paul Chan says

Read More
Pony.ai clears Hong Kong listing hearing
17-10-2025 23:05 HKT
Luanne Lim to take over Hang Seng Bank CEO next Monday
17-10-2025 21:45 HKT
Wall St opens mixed after Trump's trade comments; banks in focus
17-10-2025 21:38 HKT
Trump says 100pc tariffs on China not sustainable
17-10-2025 21:36 HKT
Alibaba, Ant to buy Hong Kong One Causeway Bay offices for HK$7.2bln
17-10-2025 18:15 HKT
Global shares slide, gold scales new peak as banking fears weigh
17-10-2025 16:37 HKT
Data centre operator DayOne aims to raise over US$1 billion, sources say
17-10-2025 15:23 HKT