Citibank: HSI to reach 26,800 by year-end, 27,500 by mid-2026

Read More
HK to halt rate cuts after 12.5 bps trim, Citibank says
23-09-2025 14:58 HKT
Hang Seng Index muted on Friday
19-09-2025 16:41 HKT
Hang Seng Index inches up at noon
19-09-2025 12:29 HKT
Hang Seng Index inches up at the open
19-09-2025 09:52 HKT
Hong Kong, China stocks slump on Thursday after reaching records
18-09-2025 16:46 HKT
Hang Seng Index drops at noon, fails to hold on to 27,000 points
18-09-2025 12:47 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls at the open
18-09-2025 09:51 HKT
Hong Kong stocks rise at the open, 160 Health jumps 1.5 times on debut
17-09-2025 09:40 HKT
Hang Seng Index changes little on Tuesday
16-09-2025 16:37 HKT
Hong Kong stocks flat at noon
16-09-2025 12:27 HKT