BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

Bessent says China's yuan rate is bigger problem for Europe than US

MARKET
19-09-2025 11:29 HKT
Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Paul Atkins speaks during his swearing-in ceremony, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 22, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
US SEC Chair Atkins vows to fast-track scrapping quarterly corporate reports, FT says
MARKET
12 hours ago
A Chinese flag flutters at the Chinese Ministry of Commerce building in Beijing, China June 4, 2025. REUTERS
China unveils 500 billion yuan financing tools to bolster investment
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
15 hours ago
Govt strongly opposes US Investment Climate Statements in maliciously smearing HK
HONG KONG NEWS
28-09-2025 23:11 HKT
'Clog the toilet' trolls hit Indian visa holders rushing to US
WORLD NEWS
28-09-2025 14:05 HKT
Members of the Bolivarian Armed Forces take part in a military deployment in support of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro at Bolivar Avenue in Caracas on September 23, 2025. Maduro announced that he is considering declaring a "state of external commotion" to deal with "aggressions" from the United States while receiving the support of hundreds of armed civilians and military personnel who marched in his defense in Caracas. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP)
Fearing US invasion, Venezuela to hold emergency drills
WORLD NEWS
27-09-2025 16:54 HKT
A water feature is seen in an empty Merlion Park, as tourism braces for a steep decline following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) along Marina Bay in Singapore, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
US tariffs threaten $3.1 billion of Singapore's pharma exports, trade talks ongoing
WORLD NEWS
27-09-2025 16:28 HKT
A fisherman holds his catch at a harbour in Caraballeda, La Guaira State, Venezuela on September 24, 2025. Venezuelan fishermen take precautions in response to the United States military deployment in the Caribbean, which has left destroyed boats belonging to alleged drug traffickers. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP)
Sitting ducks: Venezuelan fishermen wary of US warships
WORLD NEWS
27-09-2025 15:51 HKT
The TikTok logo is seen outside the Chinese video app company’s Los Angeles offices on April 4, 2025 in Culver City, California. China said on September 26, 2025 it hoped the United States would provide "open and fair" treatment for TikTok and other Chinese companies investing in the country, after President Donald Trump signed an executive order on a proposed deal for a US version of the popular app. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)
More questions than answers surround Trump's TikTok deal
WORLD NEWS
27-09-2025 10:05 HKT
An aerial view of the Heavenly Farms pecan orchard along the Rio Grande river in Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S. July 29, 2023. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/File Photo
China probes US, Mexican pecan imports, Mexico's restriction measures
CHINA NEWS
26-09-2025 11:07 HKT
A representations of cryptocurrencies in this illustration taken, January 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
European banks to launch euro stablecoin in bid to counter US dominance
MARKET
25-09-2025 21:01 HKT
Hong Kong may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival.
HK may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers by 2.2pc to $5,100 starting Sep 30
HONG KONG NEWS
14 hours ago
(File photo)
Labor chief outlines stricter foreign worker rules, enhanced caregiver support
HONG KONG NEWS
27-09-2025 13:48 HKT
