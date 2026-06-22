logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
INSIGHTS

Memorandum of misunderstanding: opposition to US-Iran peace terms | Cash Call | Andrew Wong

INSIGHTS
27 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Amid the renewed exchange of attacks between Israel and Lebanon, the US-Iran negotiations, originally scheduled to take place in Switzerland on June 19, were postponed until June 21. However, a similar round of talks was held before the United States launched its large-scale military strikes against Iran in late February. Those negotiations ultimately collapsed, paving the way for the subsequent US-Iran conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Now that neither side has secured a decisive victory on the battlefield, the question is whether this latest round of negotiations can realistically produce any meaningful outcome.

In reality, the negotiations between Washington and Tehran extend beyond bilateral issues and also encompass the Israel-Lebanon conflict. Yet Israel itself is not participating in the talks, making it inherently difficult for any agreement to succeed.

Israel is expected to hold a general election before October, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s approval rating has fallen below 50 percent, largely because many Israelis believe he has been overly accommodating to the US in dealing with Iran. If Netanyahu hopes to secure another term, he is unlikely to make concessions on either Lebanon or Iran. Conversely, if he loses power, his successor is likely to adopt an even more hard-line stance toward Iran.

This alone significantly reduces the likelihood of a consensus emerging from the US-Iran negotiations. Even if Washington were to promise Tehran that the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon would continue, there is no guarantee that Israel would honor such an arrangement.

The current situation illustrates this point clearly: despite the US and Iran signing a memorandum of understanding, hostilities between Israel and Lebanon have continued unabated, prompting Iran once again to threaten the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. As long as Israel does not endorse any agreement, any consensus reached between Washington and Tehran will remain extremely difficult to implement in practice.

Moreover, significant opposition to reconciliation exists within both countries. In the US, many Republican hawks have criticized President Donald Trump for making excessive concessions to Iran, arguing that Washington’s commitment to provide reconstruction funding demonstrates weakness rather than strength.

At the same time, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has publicly stated that he does not support the current US-Iran MoU. According to his statement, the agreement was accepted only because Tehran’s leadership believed it could maximize Iran’s national interests in negotiations with Washington. This suggests that unless the US agrees to unfreeze Iran’s overseas assets and lift the majority of its sanctions, Khamenei is unlikely to endorse any final agreement. The key question, therefore, is whether the Trump administration would ever be willing to accept such terms.

For these reasons, investors should avoid placing excessive optimism on the prospects of the US-Iran negotiations. Likewise, a full restoration of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to its pre-war level remains a highly challenging prospect.

Andrew Wong is a veteran independent commentator

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The silver pharaoh: unveiling Egypt’s forgotten treasure | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai
INSIGHTS
18-06-2026 05:07 HKT
Dear You moves beyond language and to Thailand | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
INSIGHTS
17-06-2026 04:50 HKT
AI race nears dangerous tipping point as Anthropic calls for global pause | Fongmula | Francis Fong
INSIGHTS
16-06-2026 01:57 HKT
The ritual of the rainfall: vinyl, cigars, and the art of the pause | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary
INSIGHTS
16-06-2026 01:55 HKT
Andy Burnham (left) with Prime Minister Keir Starmer (right) at 10 Downing Street, 9 July 2024. Photo: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street (Open Government Licence v3.0).
Can Burnham Beat Reform? The By-Election That Could Decide Labour’s Future
INSIGHTS
15-06-2026 15:31 HKT
November midterms shaping up to be nasty battle | American Lens | Michael Chugani
INSIGHTS
15-06-2026 05:02 HKT
‘The Deal’ with Iran: mere MoU or a binding agreement? | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
15-06-2026 04:56 HKT
File Photo
Right to a trial without a jury | To The Point | Cheng Huan
INSIGHTS
15-06-2026 00:07 HKT
Nurturing and promoting civil education to our future pillars | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong
INSIGHTS
12-06-2026 05:06 HKT
Building bridges: Clement Yeung and the quiet ties between Hong Kong and Indonesia
INSIGHTS
11-06-2026 15:31 HKT
A tale of two cities: Mainland netizen sparks debate over stark lifestyle contrasts in Hong Kong
NEWS
20-06-2026 17:20 HKT
Hospital issues reminder after nurses' playful pantry photo circulates online
SOCIAL BUZZ
18 hours ago
Black smoke rises from a warehouse fire in Boyle Heights as seen from downtown Los Angeles on June 17, 2026. (AFP)
Los Angeles under state of emergency due to warehouse fire
WORLD
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.