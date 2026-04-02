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Swapping phone scrolling with book reading | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

INSIGHTS
16 mins ago
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Hongkongers are being encouraged to put down their phones and pick up a book this month, as public libraries launch a new wave of campaigns to get more people reading.

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The highlight is “Hong Kong Reading for All Day” on April 23, an annual government-designated event aimed at cultivating a city-wide reading culture. The Hong Kong Public Libraries will mark the occasion with Hong Kong Reading Week later in the month, adding author talks, storytelling sessions and guided reading activities to their usual schedule.

In Tsuen Wan, Tung Chung, City Hall, and other libraries, children’s sections have received a seasonal makeover for “Enchanted April,” a month-long themed display. There are many books highlighting fantasy, adventure, and imaginative stories to spark young readers’ interest, along with staff recommendations for popular authors, comics, and much more. The aim is to attract younger readers and make browsing easier, whether they come with parents or on their own. More broadly, the campaign is designed to make reading feel less like homework and more like an enjoyable habit that fits into everyday life.

Public library outreach extends beyond branches through partnerships with schools, community organizations, and district groups, supporting “reading for all” initiatives ranging from mobile library services to joint programs hosted at community centers. A long-running Reading Programme for Children and Youth, which includes “Monthly Meeting of Joyful Reading” sessions, rewards young participants for logging the books they complete.

Digital access plays a major role in the plan. Through the GovHK library portal, people can read e-books, newspapers, and magazines, and access research databases. Additionally, the fleet of mobile libraries delivers books directly to housing estates and schools, reaching readers who may not have easy access to a library. Whether the impact is immediate or not, this remains an important initiative. Encouraging people to read more helps strengthen critical thinking, imagination, and shared understanding in a city that moves quickly and seldom slows. In that sense, fostering a reading culture benefits everyone.

Bernard Charnwut Chan is the chairman of the West Kowloon Cultural District

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