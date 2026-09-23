logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Meta leans into AI, smart glasses amid privacy pushback

WORLD
11 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, as he delivers a speech presenting the new line of smart glasses, during the Meta Connect event at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S., September 17, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, as he delivers a speech presenting the new line of smart glasses, during the Meta Connect event at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S., September 17, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Meta has spent billions to stay competitive with artificial intelligence, but the tech giant faces growing pushback as CEO Mark Zuckerberg prepares to announce new products built for the AI era on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The company will kick off its annual Connect conference from its Menlo Park headquarters at 4:00 pm PT (2300 GMT) Wednesday, and Zuckerberg will deliver a keynote address to the developer-focused event.

Earlier this month the social media giant launched Muse, its first agentic app for consumers which is designed to perform tasks on behalf of humans, like a digital personal assistant.

After a user connects various personal accounts -- whether financial, health-related or shopping -- they can ask Meta to perform tasks like signing up for services, booking appointments and making calls.

Amazon blocked Meta this week from using AI bots to shop for users automatically, while other businesses including Instacart, Shopify and Expedia have announced partnerships to integrate their services into Muse.

The Muse agent is built on Meta's own AI models and is designed to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude.

The company had its first pair of interactive smart glasses in 2021, about a year before OpenAI sparked a global AI frenzy with its release of ChatGPT, and since then the devices have become more and more advanced.

 

- 'Pervert glasses' -

 

Last year, Meta unveiled a pair of augmented reality "display" glasses which project images on the lenses.

And earlier this year, the company released self-branded AI glasses, apart from its partnership with eyewear manufacturer EssilorLuxottica, which produces multiple Ray-Ban-branded Meta glasses.

However, their novelty quickly became clouded by privacy concerns, with critics dubbing the eyewear as "pervert glasses."

At last year's Connect, Meta's chief product officer Chris Cox brushed aside such concerns and told news outlets, including AFP, that "social norms" would form around the use of smart glasses.

More recently, Meta has said a recording indicator light would always be visible to people nearby, and that tampering with the indicator light would disable the camera.

The company is reportedly working on a new pair of audio-only glasses, and has also been rumored to be developing a new generation of mixed reality glasses.

Meta has also been battling children's safety and privacy issues around the world.

In August, the company settled a lawsuit with dozens of attorneys generals in the US who accused Meta of violating state and federal laws regarding consumer protections and children's online privacy.

As part of the settlement, Meta agreed to pay up to $18 billion in fines and enact restrictions for teenagers.

Meta faces social media restrictions and bans for younger users around the world, as well as thousands of potential personal injury lawsuits in the US that are still making their way through state courts.

AFP

MetaAIsmart glassesprivacy pushback

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks from Marine One on the helipad on the south lawn of the White House on September 23, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump returned from New York City, where he attended the United Nations General Assembly. Finn Gomez/Getty Images/AFP
AI political ads warp reality ahead of US midterms
WORLD
1 hour ago
Softbank Group's logo at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, September 1, 2026. REUTERS/Manami Yamada
SoftBank takes orders for US$10 billion in bonds to fund OpenAI investment, term sheet shows
FINANCE
3 hours ago
The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
Meta acts against 3.7 mn scammers' accounts with Singapore police help
WORLD
3 hours ago
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a "fireside chat", as finance ministers and central bank governors from G20 countries meet in Asheville, North Carolina, U.S., September 1, 2026. REUTERS/Sam Wolfe
US Treasury secretary could take on AI czar role, source says
INNOVATION
4 hours ago
A Broadcom logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration created on August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
China surveys Broadcom switch use in state data centers, FT reports
INNOVATION
4 hours ago
TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump arrives to address the 81st United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York on September 22, 2026. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
Trump renames AI 'super intelligence' as leaders jostle over dangers
WORLD
6 hours ago
The Deepseek logo and a Chinese flag are seen in this illustration taken January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
DeepSeek and Moonshot AI face Beijing's probe over potential data leaks to Anthropic
INNOVATION
7 hours ago
Anthropic logo is seen in this picture illustration taken August 16, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Anthropic unveils Claude Opus 5.5
INNOVATION
7 hours ago
A 3D-printed Meta logo is seen in this illustration taken July 20, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Meta testing a 'human concierge' for its new personal AI agent, Muse
INNOVATION
8 hours ago
The flags of the United States and China fly from a lamppost in the Chinatown neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 1, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
US-China summit to yield incremental and concrete progress, not grand bargain: Citi
FINANCE
19 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Cambodia opens 'No. 8 Park' scam compound to media, revealing self-contained 'city within a city'
WORLD
22-09-2026 05:27 HKT
(File Photo)
HKU admits 1,800 non-local students amid shifting geopolitics
NEWS
20 hours ago
Man clashes with hotel staff outside Tsim Sha Tsui hotel over car door
SOCIAL BUZZ
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.