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INNOVATION

Tencent unveils new AI image-generation model

INNOVATION
29 mins ago
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Tencent logo is seen in this illustration taken February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Tencent logo is seen in this illustration taken February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tencent (0700) released its latest and best image-generation model, Hy Image 3.5 Preview, on Tuesday, the same day rival Alibaba (9988) hosted its annual Apsara conference focused on artificial intelligence.

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The Hy Image 3.5 Preview model boasts a 30 percent performance uplift compared with its predecessor Hy Image 3.0, and is being integrated across Tencent’s products including the Yuanbao chatbot and film-editing and design tools, the company said. 

The new model delivered performance on par with ByteDance's Seedream 5.0 Pro and slightly outperformed Nano Banana Pro from Alphabet's Google and Alibaba's Qwen-Image-3.0 Pro in tests conducted by hundreds of in-house professional designers, it added.

Tencent's shares climbed as much as 6 percent by noon before trimming gains to roughly 5 percent at Tuesday's close, at HK$451.6.

 

Frank Feng

 

AITencentAlibaba

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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