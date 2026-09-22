Tencent unveils new AI image-generation model

Tencent (0700) released its latest and best image-generation model, Hy Image 3.5 Preview, on Tuesday, the same day rival Alibaba (9988) hosted its annual Apsara conference focused on artificial intelligence.

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The Hy Image 3.5 Preview model boasts a 30 percent performance uplift compared with its predecessor Hy Image 3.0, and is being integrated across Tencent’s products including the Yuanbao chatbot and film-editing and design tools, the company said.

The new model delivered performance on par with ByteDance's Seedream 5.0 Pro and slightly outperformed Nano Banana Pro from Alphabet's Google and Alibaba's Qwen-Image-3.0 Pro in tests conducted by hundreds of in-house professional designers, it added.

Tencent's shares climbed as much as 6 percent by noon before trimming gains to roughly 5 percent at Tuesday's close, at HK$451.6.

Frank Feng