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INNOVATION

Xiaomi's AI models training cost over HK$240,000 per hour, China's AI prodigy Luo Fuli reveals

INNOVATION
22 mins ago
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Reuters
Reuters

Training for Xiaomi's (1810) AI models MiMo-V2.6-Pro and MiMo-V2.6-Flash costs as much as US$31,000 (over HK$240,000) per hour, Luo Fuli, the founder of Xiaomi's MiMo large language model and dubbed an "AI prodigy," shared on social media. 

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Luo livestreamed a training of a large model, directly showcasing the real-time training page of MiMo-V2.6, revealing the learning phase of this generation of AI for the first time, displaying training progress, token consumption, training cost, sample size, and changes in several internal metrics.

Luo revealed that her team is expanding in computing resources, environment and framework testing, and evaluation computation; with more details to be announced in the coming weeks. 

As of Thursday afternoon, the cumulative training cost for both versions exceeded US$1.35 million (HK$10.53 million), with MiMo-V2.6-Pro costing over US$930,000, and MiMo-V2.6-Flash costing over US$420,000. 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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