Iron rod falls from building in Wan Chai, hits foreign domestic helper

Read More
Cyclist trapped under tram in Wan Chai collision
29-12-2025 23:56 HKT
Elderly woman dies after being dragged under tour bus in Wan Chai
05-12-2025 11:08 HKT
7 mainland women arrested in Wan Chai vice raid
19-11-2025 23:37 HKT
Wheelock Properties' sales exceed 1,000 homes in 2025
31-08-2025 18:04 HKT
33 Kennedy Road launches $8.28m units in first price list
30-07-2025 16:31 HKT
Teenager arrested for corrosive liquid attack in Wan Chai
12-06-2025 10:55 HKT
Government eyes move from leased offices to cut costs
04-06-2025 15:21 HKT
Five govt departments conduct joint inspection at Kwai Chung Plaza
03-02-2026 01:53 HKT
Ex-bank staff charged for tipping off relative on ICAC probe
02-02-2026 16:56 HKT