News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
ePaper
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
NEWS
HONG KONG NEWS
Hong Kong Techathon+ Celebrates A Decade of Innovation
HONG KONG NEWS
16 mins ago
Startups representatives from Australia, Brazil and Portugal
Top News
Read More
FEHD targets illegal dumping with AI cameras at black spots
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
Man arrested with $2.7m of suspected meth in San Tin
HONG KONG NEWS
4 hours ago
University student in Mong Kok accuses store of twice opening her changing room curtain
HONG KONG NEWS
4 hours ago
Police and immD raid nets 35 in anti-vice and illegal worker crackdown
HONG KONG NEWS
6 hours ago
Driver arrested over hit-and-run on officers in Tsim Sha Tsui a week ago
HONG KONG NEWS
6 hours ago
Customs seizes $4.2m in drugs at HK airport, arrests 3
HONG KONG NEWS
7 hours ago
i-Cable Communications appoints new CEO as top executives step down
HONG KONG NEWS
8 hours ago
Tourism Chief hails collective effort as Hong Kong welcomes nearly 50m visitors in 2025
HONG KONG NEWS
10 hours ago
CHP urges maintaining hygiene amid 11 acute gastroenteritis outbreaks in care homes and schools last week
HONG KONG NEWS
11 hours ago
Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show opens Fri with expanded equestrian and lifestyle program
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
Taxis must offer electronic payment from Apr 1, Transport Department says
HONG KONG NEWS
28-01-2026 21:26 HKT
Adult star Bonnie Blue delays new 1,057-men record attempt
WORLD NEWS
28-01-2026 00:20 HKT
Workers climb scaffolding at Pok Fu Lam estate to demand four months of unpaid wages
HONG KONG NEWS
28-01-2026 12:28 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.