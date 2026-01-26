News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
ePaper
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
NEWS
HONG KONG NEWS
Court denies Tonyee Chow’s request to call Taiwan professor as expert witness in Hong Kong Alliance subversion trial
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
Tonyee Chow Hang-tung
Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China
Top News
Read More
All lawmakers condemn resolution on Hong Kong passed by European Parliament
HONG KONG NEWS
25-01-2026 19:15 HKT
National Security case against former activist who disclosed police investigation adjourned to Feb 23
HONG KONG NEWS
20-01-2026 16:54 HKT
Mitigation hearings for former Apple Daily executives continue
HONG KONG NEWS
13-01-2026 15:53 HKT
Court hears Lai’s health stable despite solitary confinement as mitigation begins
HONG KONG NEWS
12-01-2026 18:37 HKT
Jimmy Lai's mitigation hearing begins ahead of sentencing
HONG KONG NEWS
12-01-2026 11:41 HKT
Police charge 61-year-old man with seditious publications under National Security Law
HONG KONG NEWS
08-01-2026 16:24 HKT
National Security Police make first-ever arrests for unlawful drilling; seize guns, swords and modified explosives
HONG KONG NEWS
12-12-2025 18:11 HKT
Foreign smears over Jimmy Lai trial dismissed as baseless attempts to interfere
HONG KONG NEWS
12-12-2025 08:50 HKT
Poltical commentator Wong On-yin denied bail, remanded until Jan 20 over National Security charges
HONG KONG NEWS
09-12-2025 17:24 HKT
Political commentator Wong On-yin to appear in court charged with incitement
HONG KONG NEWS
08-12-2025 21:20 HKT
Hong Kong aims to extend Victoria Harbour promenade to 34km by 2028
HONG KONG NEWS
25-01-2026 18:00 HKT
Cathay celebrates 80th anniversary with themed trams, vintage uniforms
HONG KONG NEWS
25-01-2026 17:01 HKT
Between stages: BLACKPINK's Lisa finds zen at HK temple while Rosé serves a bite of passage
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
25-01-2026 17:33 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.