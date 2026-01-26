logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG NEWS

Court denies Tonyee Chow’s request to call Taiwan professor as expert witness in Hong Kong Alliance subversion trial

HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Tonyee Chow Hang-tungHong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China
Top News
Read More
All lawmakers condemn resolution on Hong Kong passed by European Parliament
HONG KONG NEWS
25-01-2026 19:15 HKT
(File Photo)
National Security case against former activist who disclosed police investigation adjourned to Feb 23
HONG KONG NEWS
20-01-2026 16:54 HKT
Mitigation hearings for former Apple Daily executives continue
HONG KONG NEWS
13-01-2026 15:53 HKT
(File photo)
Court hears Lai’s health stable despite solitary confinement as mitigation begins
HONG KONG NEWS
12-01-2026 18:37 HKT
Jimmy Lai's mitigation hearing begins ahead of sentencing
HONG KONG NEWS
12-01-2026 11:41 HKT
(File Photo)
Police charge 61-year-old man with seditious publications under National Security Law
HONG KONG NEWS
08-01-2026 16:24 HKT
(File Photo)
National Security Police make first-ever arrests for unlawful drilling; seize guns, swords and modified explosives
HONG KONG NEWS
12-12-2025 18:11 HKT
(File Photo)
Foreign smears over Jimmy Lai trial dismissed as baseless attempts to interfere
HONG KONG NEWS
12-12-2025 08:50 HKT
Poltical commentator Wong On-yin denied bail, remanded until Jan 20 over National Security charges
HONG KONG NEWS
09-12-2025 17:24 HKT
(File Photo)
Political commentator Wong On-yin to appear in court charged with incitement
HONG KONG NEWS
08-12-2025 21:20 HKT
Hong Kong aims to extend Victoria Harbour promenade to 34km by 2028
HONG KONG NEWS
25-01-2026 18:00 HKT
Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau Hoi-zee and crew members dressed in vintage uniforms
Cathay celebrates 80th anniversary with themed trams, vintage uniforms
HONG KONG NEWS
25-01-2026 17:01 HKT
(Online photo)
Between stages: BLACKPINK's Lisa finds zen at HK temple while Rosé serves a bite of passage
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
25-01-2026 17:33 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.