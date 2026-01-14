logo
THEi develops AI non-Invasive breast cancer screening system wins international award

HONG KONG NEWS
58 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
THEibreast cancerAIbreast cancerscreeningaward

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Nouriel Roubini speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in the US, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
AI to offset tariffs and boost American exceptionalism: Nouriel Roubini
TECH & STARTUP
5 hours ago
Students outpace teachers in AI proficiency: Our Hong Kong Foundation survey
HONG KONG NEWS
13-01-2026 18:47 HKT
xAI and Grok logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Malaysia to take legal action against X over Grok AI concerns
WORLD NEWS
13-01-2026 17:12 HKT
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrives for a classified briefing with senators on the situation in Venezuela, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Pentagon is embracing Musk's Grok AI chatbot as it draws global outcry
WORLD NEWS
13-01-2026 13:03 HKT
Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP Neurable research scientist Dr. Alicia Howell-Munson speaks during an interview about Neurable and HP Inc.’s HyperX collaboration brain-computer interface and gaming audio headset with the Prime application for neurofeedback to measure brainwave activity (EEG) and improve brain function during the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 7, 2026.
AI helps fuel new era of medical self-testing
WORLD NEWS
13-01-2026 11:04 HKT
Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE / AFP This photograph taken on January 13, 2025 in Toulouse shows screens displaying the logo of Grok, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, the American company specializing in artificial intelligence and it's founder South African businessman Elon Musk.
UK regulator opens probe into X over sexualised AI imagery
WORLD NEWS
13-01-2026 09:51 HKT
China's 'Nantianmen Project' moves from science fiction toward reality
CHINA NEWS
11-01-2026 20:41 HKT
AFP/Jade GAO
AI trend shifts from simple chat to intelligent agents
TECH & STARTUP
11-01-2026 19:55 HKT
A Meta logo is pictured at a trade fair in Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany, April 22, 2024. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo
China to assess, investigate Meta's acquisition of AI startup Manus
TECH & STARTUP
08-01-2026 16:40 HKT
Samsung forecasts profit to triple to record high as it rides AI boom
TECH & STARTUP
08-01-2026 15:58 HKT
21-year-old boss gives staff gold, cash rewards at company dinner
CHINA NEWS
12-01-2026 07:49 HKT
‘Major Cold’: Intense winter monsoon to bring three days of chill after Jan 20
HONG KONG NEWS
8 hours ago
David Webb. Reuters
Hong Kong activist investor David Webb dies at 60
MARKET
13-01-2026 21:49 HKT
