logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG NEWS

Man dead, wife critical in Yuen Long Yoho Town fire

HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Yuen LongYoho Townfire

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Drunk woman held for allegedly attacking husband, son with cleaver in Yuen Long
HONG KONG NEWS
09-01-2026 05:38 HKT
Over 100 evacuated as fire breaks out in Tsuen Wan flat
HONG KONG NEWS
05-01-2026 04:50 HKT
Swiss police identify 16 more bodies after New Year's Eve bar fire
WORLD NEWS
04-01-2026 17:33 HKT
Mourners gather in front of flowers and candles laid near the site where a fire ripped through a crowded bar during New Year's Eve celebrations in the Alpine ski resort town of Crans-Montana on January 1, 2026. (AFP)
Tears and stunned silence at vigil for Swiss fire victims
WORLD NEWS
02-01-2026 16:13 HKT
Journalists gather in front of the street where a fire ripped through a crowded bar during New Year's Eve celebrations in the Alpine ski resort town of Crans-Montana on January 1, 2026. (AFP)
Around 40 killed as fire ravages Swiss ski resort New Year party
WORLD NEWS
02-01-2026 14:04 HKT
Police, ImmD arrest 21 mainland women in Yuen Long vice raid
HONG KONG NEWS
31-12-2025 06:25 HKT
Around 100 evacuated after kitchen fire at Diamond Hill
HONG KONG NEWS
28-12-2025 17:37 HKT
Discovery of the first fragment of iron pyrite in 2017, at Barnham, Suffof, England. (Jordan Mansfield/Pathways to Ancient Britain Project via AP)
Study finds humans were making fire 400,000 years ago, far earlier than once thought
WORLD NEWS
12-12-2025 17:55 HKT
Police arrest 23 mainland women in Yuen Long anti-vice operation
HONG KONG NEWS
12-12-2025 02:36 HKT
Former Miss Hong Kong 2009 Sandy Lau appointed key anti-crime and charity roles
HONG KONG NEWS
17 hours ago
(File photo)
Wang Fuk Court on-site residential redevelopment ruled out as impractical
HONG KONG NEWS
10-01-2026 13:49 HKT
Bus seatbelt law prompts debate over safety of standing passengers
HONG KONG NEWS
09-01-2026 17:52 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.