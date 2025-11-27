logo
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG NEWS

Power of perseverance wins medals on the table tennis court

HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
JC Scholars Winnie Pang (left), Yuen Wing-ki (centre) and Joelle Wong (right), with their ITTF Asian Para Table Tennis Championships 2025 medals.
Photo by YAN ZHAO / AFP Thick smoke and flames rise as a major fire engulfs several apartment blocks at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on November 26, 2025.
What we know about Hong Kong's deadly high-rise fire
HONG KONG NEWS
18 mins ago
Charlotte Tsang
Young Hong Kong Author Partners With Faith & Joy Charity to Help Children Chase Ballet Dreams
HONG KONG NEWS
3 hours ago
Foam board on windows probed in fatal Tai Po fire
HONG KONG NEWS
4 hours ago
Tai Po residents donate supplies as fire relief efforts continue
HONG KONG NEWS
5 hours ago
TD implements special arrangements for Tai Po area following major fire
HONG KONG NEWS
6 hours ago
Tai Po McDonald's offer free food for fire victims
HONG KONG NEWS
6 hours ago
John Lee: HK has enough staff for Wang Fuk Court fire fight
HONG KONG NEWS
6 hours ago
Police arrest 3 men for manslaughter in connection with Tai Po fire
HONG KONG NEWS
7 hours ago
John Lee prioritizes disaster relief, to decide on Legco election postponement in coming days
HONG KONG NEWS
8 hours ago
Drone ban imposed over Tai Po blaze site for public safety
HONG KONG NEWS
9 hours ago
logo
(Video) At least 13 dead, 30 injured in Tai Po No. 5 alarm fire
HONG KONG NEWS
20 hours ago
(Live update) Wang Fuk Court death toll hits 44; rescue operations to reach rooftops by evening
BREAKING NEWS
10 hours ago
Friends mourn firefighter killed in Tai Po five-alarm blaze
HONG KONG NEWS
9 hours ago
