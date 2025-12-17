News
New research to explore how collaborative philanthropy can contribute to social service in the Greater Bay Area
52 mins ago
Rocket launch inspires Hong Kong youth under 'Nurturing the Future' innovation program
12 mins ago
Singapore community in Hong Kong raises $1.83m to support Tai Po fire victims
31 mins ago
CU Medicine to launch gut microbiome testing for autism risk, free tests for 200 children
47 mins ago
Peking University considers future research institute at Northern Metropolis University Town
47 mins ago
Man arrested over theft of endangered box turtle from Sham Shui Po diner
52 mins ago
Tam says Hong Kong must take initiative to align with 15th Five-Year Plan
2 hours ago
Hong Kong to host UNIDROIT’s first overseas liaison office next year
3 hours ago
Privacy watchdog urges caution in sharing children’s photos amid rising deepfake concerns
3 hours ago
Privacy watchdog warns gym after mispositioned CCTV risked filming men’s restroom
4 hours ago
Urban sparrow population in Hong Kong ticks up to 227,000, survey shows
4 hours ago
Consumer watchdog finds carcinogen in popular face washes from Muji, BCL and Detclear
15-12-2025 13:45 HKT
Woman burned, more than 10 trapped on roof in Tuen Mun residential fire
12 hours ago
Bondi hero who wrestled gun from attacker may lose arm, says he has no regrets
12 hours ago
