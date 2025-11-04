News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
ePaper
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
NEWS
HONG KONG NEWS
Bakai Bank Plans to Open a Branch in Hong Kong
HONG KONG NEWS
04-11-2025 16:08 HKT
Scott Bessent, US Treasury Secretary, and Umut Abakirova, Bakai Bank CEO, in Washington, September 2025
Top News
Read More
Dozens of dogs poisoned over four years in Kwu Tung; latest six found dead near pond
HONG KONG NEWS
19 mins ago
Anti-graft watchdog obtains warrants for two in insurance commission fraud case
HONG KONG NEWS
54 mins ago
Three Customs officers injured in To Kwa Wan knife attack, suspect at large: sources
HONG KONG NEWS
57 mins ago
John Lee pitches HK as global launchpad in Shanghai
HONG KONG NEWS
58 mins ago
Former lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting cleared of assault charges from 2019 LegCo meeting
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
Housing Authority cuts resale restriction for subsidized flats to 10 years, raises White Form quota
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
‘Teacher hit me in the restroom’: Three-year-old’s claim sparks child abuse arrest
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
Five HK secondary schools approved to add extra Form One class in 2026
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
Victim mockery: Prince scam assistant Liu Chun-yu flirts with press as she walks on bail
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
Election Committee lawmaker Jesse Shang bows out of re-election race
HONG KONG NEWS
3 hours ago
Indian man jailed for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl on British Airways flight
WORLD NEWS
16 hours ago
HK may welcome another typhoon with increased rainfall
HONG KONG NEWS
05-11-2025 14:10 HKT
Hong Kong residents applaud new facial recognition system at mainland border crossings
HONG KONG NEWS
05-11-2025 19:04 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.