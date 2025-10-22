News
NEWS
HONG KONG NEWS
Now United light up Happy Valley Racecourse with lively Hong Kong debut
HONG KONG NEWS
10 mins ago
HKJC’s Rising Stars Ambassador Aaron Kwok shared valuable feedback with Now United on their new single.
HKJC:Now United
XIXEntertainment
HappyWednesday
Hong Kong International Aviation Academy launches new bachelor’s program - a comprehensive pathway to further education
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
Officer injured as suspect flees drug check in Sha Tin, 23 etomidate cartridges seized
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
Man assaulted by group in Sham Shui Po, hospitalized with head injury
HONG KONG NEWS
4 hours ago
4 men slashed inside Tsim Sha Tsui convenience store
HONG KONG NEWS
4 hours ago
Elderly man injured after taxi collision in Kwai Chung, driver arrested for dangerous driving
HONG KONG NEWS
6 hours ago
Teen girl on the run after throwing knife injures friend during argument in Kowloon Tong
HONG KONG NEWS
7 hours ago
2 hospitalized after power bank catches fire on KMB in Yuen Long
HONG KONG NEWS
7 hours ago
Five DAB legislators step down as party announces 26-member slate for election
HONG KONG NEWS
7 hours ago
HK hosts first-ever Global Legal Regulators Conference
HONG KONG NEWS
11 hours ago
Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair to showcase global flavors and Chinese spirits
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
HK’s next domestic workforce majority
HONG KONG NEWS
20-10-2025 08:00 HKT
Air traffic recording sheds light on final moments before cargo plane veered into sea
HONG KONG NEWS
16 hours ago
Two ground staff killed after Dubai cargo plane crashes off runway at HK airport, hits service vehicle
BREAKING NEWS
20-10-2025 05:15 HKT
